ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Navy band’s Sea Chanters to give three concerts in state

MUSIC

Up to Chants

The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters will give three Arkansas concerts this week:

◼️ 7 p.m. Thursday, West Memphis High School Performing Arts Center, 501 W. Broadway, West Memphis. Admission is by free ticket; visit tinyurl.com/3nszcsun.

◼️ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fine Arts Center at East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. Admission is by free ticket; call (870) 633-4480, Ext. 352.

◼️ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Admission is also by free ticket; call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

The official chorus of the United States Navy is one of the six performing units of the United States Navy Band. The program will include sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway and contemporary music.

Neighborhood Concert

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform three 20th-century chamber ensemble works for a Neighborhood Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday in the Stella Boyle Smith Recital Hall, Fine Arts Building, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

Then program: Paul Hindemith's Kammermusik, op. 24, No. 1, for 12 musicians; Igor Stravinsky's Octet for Wind Instruments; and John Cheetham's "Brass Menagerie" for brass quintet. Principal trombonist Michael Underwood, who curated the program, will conduct the Hindemith piece and perform on the other two; ASO Associate Conductor Valery Saul will conduct the Stravinsky work.

Admission is free to the public but attendees must register -- visit arkansassymphony.org/events/neighborhood-concert/. Call (501) 666-1761.

SAU Choirs

The Southern Arkansas University Choirs -- the SAU Heritage Singers and Chamber Singers -- plus the Southwest Arkansas Chamber Singers and a chamber orchestra will perform the Mass in G major by Franz Schubert and works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Eric Whitacre and Sir Arthur Sullivan, 7 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church of Magnolia, 320 W. Main St., Magnolia. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/1475112923352041/.

Ambient ensemble

Hour, a Philadelphia-based ambient instrumental ensemble performs (en route to South by Southwest in Austin, Texas) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville, as part of the Trillium Salon Series. The ensemble has a forthcoming album, "Ease the Work." Admission is by $10 suggested donation. Visit trilliumsalonseries.com.

Hour, a Philadelphia-based ambient instrumental ensemble, performs Wednesday at Likewise Community in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Keith J. Nelson)



ART & EXHIBITS

'Last Call' in Rogers

"Last Call: History of Alcohol in the Ozarks," following the chronological pendulum of Arkansas laws regarding boozy beverages, opens Friday at the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. at Cherry Street, Rogers.

The exhibition, up through Nov. 9, covers the history of moonshiners and bootleggers vs. the temperance societies and the boom in Northwest Arkansas retail alcohol sales. It includes an authentic Ozarks copper still and a mid-20th-century commercial wine bottling machine, as well as historic photographs.

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

A rare photograph of lawmen "busting up" an illegal still in Bella Vista near the Arkansas/Missouri state line in the 1920s is part of the "Last Call: History of Alcohol in the Ozarks" exhibit, opening Friday at the Rogers Historical Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Half-cent Arkansas wine tax stamps prove this gallon of Arcadia Apple Wine from Bentonville producer J.F. Fagan legally sold in the 1930s during a period either before or after Prohibition. It's part of the "Last Call: History of Alcohol in the Ozarks" exhibit, opening Friday March 15 at the Rogers Historical Museum. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ETC.

Gadberry gala

Acansa Arts Festival of the South will present its seventh annual Charlotte Gadberry Award to Melissa and Martin Thoma during "A Night at the Cabaret," Wednesday at the Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. The award is named for Gadberry, the festival founder, and goes to "individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the arts and the Central Arkansas community," according to a news release. Tickets are $150. Proceeds support Acansa's arts education programs for young Arkansans. Visit acansa.org.

The cabaret includes a dinner buffet, libations and performances by singer Traci Bair and local performers. Bair, the featured performer at the inaugural Charlotte Gadberry Award presentation and the host of the 2020 Arkansas Symphony Opus Ball, recently completed a two-year stint off-Broadway with the musical "This One's For the Girls" and before that played Grace Farrell on the Broadway National Tour of "Annie."

Archivist converses

Colleen Shogan, the 11th Archivist of the United States and the first woman to be nominated and confirmed for the position, and former Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton will discuss the importance of preserving and understanding U.S. history, the contributions of women in government and the state of American democracy in a conversation that will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, and also be streamed live online. Admission to the program, honoring Women's History Month, is free; register at tinyurl.com/2jmeppn7.

Pilot projects

British Airways pilot Mark Vanhoenacker, author of "Imagine a City: A Pilot's Journey Across the Urban World," a memoir that combines his experience in cities around the world as a seasoned traveler and pilot with tales of his boyhood in his New England hometown, will converse with Hope Coulter, director of Hendrix College's Hendrix-Murphy Foundation, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reves Recital Hall at Hendrix, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. A reception and book signing in Trieschmann Gallery will follow. Little Rock bookseller WordsWorth Books will have select titles of Vanhoenacker's work for sale. Admission is free.















