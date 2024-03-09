February report points to labor market strength

WASHINGTON -- America's employers delivered another healthy month of hiring in February, adding a surprising 275,000 jobs and again showcasing the U.S. economy's resilience in the face of high interest rates.

Last month's job growth marked an increase from a revised gain of 229,000 jobs in January. At the same time, the unemployment rate ticked up two-tenths of a point in February to 3.9%. Though that was the highest rate in two years, it is still low by historic standards. And it marked the 25th straight month in which joblessness has remained below 4% -- the longest such streak since the 1960s.

"We've been expecting a slowdown in the labor market, a more material loosening in conditions, but we're just not seeing that," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief economist at High Frequency Economics.

Despite sharply lower inflation, a healthy job market and a record-high stock market, many Americans say they are unhappy with the state of the economy -- a sentiment that is sure to weigh on President Joe Biden's bid for reelection. Many voters blame Biden for the surge in consumer prices that began in 2021. Though inflationary pressures have significantly eased, average prices remain about 17% above where they stood three years ago.

Friday's report gave the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve some encouraging news: Average hourly wages rose just 0.1% from January, the smallest monthly gain in more than two years, and 4.3% from a year earlier, less than expected. Average pay growth has been exceeding inflation for more than year, but when it rises too fast it can feed inflation.

The latest figures reflected the job market's sustained ability to withstand the 11 rate increases the Fed imposed in its drive against inflation, which made borrowing much costlier for households and businesses. Employers have continued to hire briskly to meet steady demand from consumers across the economy.

The February figures will likely make Fed officials more comfortable about cutting rates sometime in the coming months. With December and January job gains revised sharply down, wage growth easing and the unemployment rate up, the Fed's policymakers aren't likely to worry about an overheating economy. Most economists and Wall Street traders expect the first rate cut to come in June. The Fed stopped raising rates in July and has signaled that it envisions three rate cuts this year.

"We've recently seen gains in real wages, and that's encouraged people to reenter the labor market, and that's a good development for workers," said Kory Kantenga, a senior economist at job search website LinkedIn. As wage growth slows, he said, the likelihood that more people will start looking for work falls.

The unemployment rate rose last month in part because more people began looking for a job and didn't immediately find one. The Fed could be reassured by the influx of job seekers, which typically makes it easier for businesses to fill jobs without having to significantly raise pay.

Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services, said he was impressed by the breadth of hiring last month: Among industries, health care companies added 67,000 jobs, government at all levels 52,000, restaurants and bars 42,000, construction companies 23,000 and retailers 19,000.

When the Fed began aggressively raising rates in March 2022 to fight the worst bout of inflation in four decades, a painful recession was widely predicted, with waves of layoffs and high unemployment. The Fed increased its benchmark rate to the highest level in more than two decades.

Inflation has eased, more or less steadily, in response: Consumer prices in January were up just 3.1% from a year earlier -- way down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in 2022 and edging closer to the Fed's 2% target. Unemployment is still low, and no recession is in sight.

"Once again, jobs came in better than expected, pushing back ... any recession calls," Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial advisory firm Carson Group, said in a written note. "The bottom line is our economy continues to chug along, being led by employment."

Faucher said he expects average monthly job growth to decelerate to around 150,000 and for the unemployment rate to rise to slightly above 4% by year's end. A cooling labor market, he suggested, will allow the Fed to start cutting rates this spring.

Even though the Labor Department's revisions shaved 167,000 jobs from its previous estimate of December and January hiring, acting Labor Secretary Julie Su noted Friday that even counting those downward revisions, job growth has averaged an impressive 265,000 over the past three months.

In the meantime, many employers are still contending with labor shortages. Among them is Nicola Davies, who owns the small Tranquil Home cleaning company in San Diego and is struggling to find reliable help. Six months ago, Davies resorted to offering bonuses to employees who basically do the minimum: Show up on time and don't provoke complaints from customers.

"That's how horrible the climate is," she said.

If she has to raise wages again, she said, she might have to increase the rates she charges customers.

At a job fair this week in Allentown, Pa., Katie Sanders, a human resources specialist, said she was seeking some machinists -- "a dying breed," she said -- to work at Lehigh Heavy Forge, which occupies part of a former Bethlehem Steel plant and forges steel pieces for the U.S. Navy and private industries.

Sanders said it was difficult to find workers with the experience to replace those who are retiring.

"But all it takes is one," she said, hopefully.

Hana Haseman, the human resources manager for Active Learning Centers, a chain of childcare facilities in the Allentown region, needs to fill about 10 full-time openings. The company increased wages a few years ago to as high as $20 an hour. But Haseman said raising pay is only part of the challenge.

"We have to do things internally to invest in our staff members and make them feel appreciated and let them know the work they're doing is meaningful," she said. "With Burger King or a warehouse or wherever paying very highly, and with the cost of our program for students and parents, being competitive is difficult."

The tight job market means more workers have managed to find jobs that they like and that are well-suited to their skills. Some economists say that trend, along with business investment in automation, is helping fuel a surge in productivity that allows companies to raise pay and reap bigger profits without necessarily raising prices.

The resilience of the labor market has been aided by the recent expansion of the labor force, particularly the strong return of women who left their jobs during the pandemic and an influx of immigration to the United States. Economists say the arrival of immigrants in particular has been a key factor in closing severe gaps in the economy that have threatened the country's ability to recover from pandemic shutdowns.

Among those immigrants is Ricky Chiu, who fled Hong Kong for Texas in late 2021 after authorities arrested him for participating in a mass demonstration against the Hong Kong government, causing him to fear further retribution if he remained, he said. An asylum seeker, Chiu now works in information technology at a law firm in Houston, where he is "able to have a normal life," he said.

But Chiu, 37, worries about the perception that asylum seekers like himself "are leeching off the resources of this country," he said. "I would say we have a net positive effect on the job market. We are contributing to this society."

Information for this article was contributed by Paul Wiseman, Michael Rubinkam, Anne D'Innocenzio and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, Lydia DePillis of The New York Times and Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post.

FILE - An employee straightens displays at a Kohl's store in Clifton, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024. On Friday, March 8, 2024, the U.S. government issues its February jobs report. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

