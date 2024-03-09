Hungary’s Orbán visits Trump

Former President Donald Trump met Friday with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, as the likely Republican presidential nominee continued his embrace of autocratic leaders who are part of a global pushback against democratic traditions.

Orbán has become an icon to some conservative populists for championing what he calls "illiberal democracy," replete with restrictions on immigration and LGBTQ+ rights. But he's also cracked down on the press and judiciary in his country and rejiggered the country's political system to keep his party in power while maintaining the closest relationship with Russia among all European Union countries.

In the U.S., Trump's allies have embraced Orbán's approach. On Thursday, as foreign dignitaries milled through Washington, D.C., ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Orbán skipped the White House and instead spoke at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank overseeing the 2025 Project, the effort to create a governing blueprint for Trump's next term.

"Supporting families, fighting illegal migration and standing up for the sovereignty of our nations. This is the common ground for cooperation between the conservative forces of Europe and the U.S.," Orbán wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after his Heritage appearance.

He then flew to Florida, where he met Trump late Friday afternoon at the former president's beachfront compound, Mar-a-Lago. Orbán posted on his Instagram account footage of him and his staff meeting with Trump and the former president's staff, then of the prime minister walking through the compound and handing Melania Trump a giant bouquet of flowers.

In the video, Trump praised Orbán to a laughing crowd. "He's a non-controversial figure because he says, 'This is the way it's going to be,' and that's the end of it. Right?" Trump said of the Hungarian prime minister. "He's the boss."

On Friday, Hungary's Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, posted from Palm Beach, hailing Trump's "strength" and implying that the world would be more peaceful were he still president.

"If Donald Trump had been elected President of the United States in 2020, the war in Ukraine, now in its third year, would not have broken out and the conflict in the Middle East would have been resolved much faster," he wrote.

Orbán has served as Hungary's prime minister since 2010. The next year, his party, Fidesz, used its two-thirds majority in the legislature to rewrite the nation's constitution. It changed the retirement age for judges, forcing hundreds into early retirement, and vested responsibility for appointing new judges with a single political appointee who was widely accused of acting on behalf of Fidesz.

Fidesz later wrote a new media law and set up a nine-member council to serve as the country's media regulator. All nine members are Fidesz appointees, which media watchdogs say has facilitated a major decline in press freedom and plurality.

The country's legislative lines have been redrawn to protect Fidesz members and no major news outlets remain that are critical of Orbán's government, making it almost impossible for his party to lose elections, analysts say.

Orbán backed Trump's reelection effort and has had frosty relations with the Biden administration, which pointedly did not invite Hungary to a summit on democracy it organized after the president took office. Hungarian officials have accused Biden's ambassador to the country, former human rights lawyer David Pressman, of interfering in internal governmental affairs.

The Hungarian leader also has enthusiastically boosted Trump's latest presidential campaign, posting a message encouraging Trump to "keep fighting" after he was hit with the first of what would be four criminal cases against him last year. Last week, Orbán declared that a win by the former president would be "the only serious chance" for ending the war in Ukraine.

Orbán's visit this week comes after he signed a new National Sovereignty Law that penalizes any foreign support of political actors in Hungary, part of the prime minister's longstanding battle against the European Union and international nonprofits criticizing his erosion of Hungary's democracy.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.

A fisherman casts a line near Mar-a-Lago, as former President Donald Trump is planning to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)



A security guard stands near an entrance to Mar-a-Lago, as former President Donald Trump is planning to meet Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, Friday, March 8, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

