Dawn Breaux, co-owner of Breaux Farms LLC in Cossinade, La., said Deux Face, a calf born with two faces, "will have a short life span and will most likely only live a few days."

Daniel Rodimer, 45, a retired professional wrestler and former Republican congressional candidate, surrendered to Las Vegas police after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the death of Christopher Tapp, who died in October from a head injury, Rodimer's attorneys said.

Glen Gilzean, administrator of the Disney World governing district in Florida, was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee elections in Orange County, where more than 1.4 million residents live among the largest theme park resorts in the United States.

David Slater, a 63-year-old former Air Force employee and retired Army lieutenant colonel, pleaded innocent to charges that he shared classified information about Russia's war with Ukraine in emails and on the online messaging platform of a foreign dating site.

Arvin Mirasol, 34, a citizen of the Philippines, was fired from his job as a Royal Caribbean cruise employee as he faces criminal counts in federal and Florida state court on claims that he hid cameras in cabin bathrooms to spy on female guests, including a 10-year-old girl.

Tanner Abbott, 31, a former Boyle County, Ky., sheriff's deputy, was convicted of violating the civil rights of people he arrested by using unnecessary force and obstructing justice by trying to cover up his actions, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Jake Molgaard, a 40-year-old business owner of Brighton, Wis., said it took several sweet snacks and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies as escorts to lure Kevin Bacon -- a 450-pound pig -- back to the porker's pen located about a mile from the man's home.