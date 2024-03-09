Classified documents

Later this year Jack Teixeira, a former Air National Guardsman, will stand in front of a federal judge for administration of his sentence. Teixeira recently pleaded guilty to six counts stemming from his release to public forums highly classified documents he obtained while serving in the Guard. Federal prosecutors are requesting a sentence in the range of 16 years.

Ironically, a few months later in November, the American people will likely elect a president who intentionally removed highly classified documents from secure facilities and stored those documents in a manner that exposed them to compromise. A smokescreen of legal, political and other reasons has been thrown up to justify the two front-runners' reckless disregard for national security. But behind that smokescreen lies one irrefutable fact. Both men exposed national secrets in a manner that could have and for all we know did endanger national security. That includes endangering the lives of American patriots serving in the military and intelligence services.

Teixeria is just one in a very long line of military service members and federal civilians who have suffered grave consequences for the intentional or even accidental exposure of classified information. Apparently, those consequences don't apply to politicians. It would serve us well to remember that the president is the commander in chief of all U.S. forces. The security of the United States and the safety of our military and intelligence operatives doesn't leave room for a dual system of justice. What applies to patriots risking their lives for our country should apply equally to politicians of any rank.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts stated that "Jack Teixeira will never get a sniff of a classified piece of information for the rest of his life." The same should be true for our current presidential front-runners.

KENNETH CARROLL

Fayetteville

Who should operate?

Perhaps an analogy can best explain who I will vote for between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Suppose I found I had a life-threatening operable brain tumor. I interviewed two brain surgeons. The first had an excellent reputation as a skilled surgeon but I found him abrupt, unsympathetic and foul-mouthed. The second surgeon was much more affable, friendly and caring but had a less than admirable record in successful surgeries.

I know which one I would choose. How about you?

MICHAEL TOPPEN

Bella Vista

Reality of their belief

Do Trumpers not realize that Donald Trump is, in some ways, a reflection of themselves? Why else would they find him and his character flaws so appealing and acceptable? Otherwise, it seems they would be horrified that this narcissistic, sociopathic criminal is considered to be a desirable presidential candidate.

But evangelical Christians who claim Trump is a gift from God, walks on water, or is the Second Coming are in a totally different class of Trumpers. For some reason they think this man-child is "the way, the truth, and the life." Not Christ; not the Holy Spirit. But Donald J. Trump. However, one only has to examine the reality of these beliefs.

"The way" Trump promises has already led to bankruptcy, prison time, disrepute, and even death for many of his followers.

"The truth" he promises, as always, will be constant lies to serve himself, manipulate others, and stoke hate, fear, violence, and divisiveness. He has even compared himself to Jesus Christ, which is blasphemous.

And "the life" he promises is the end of democracy and the Constitution, retribution for his adversaries, and loss of personal freedom--thus, a Putin-like state.

One quick call from Trump to our obsequious congressmen and his will is done. Meanwhile, his graven image is ubiquitous--on T-shirts, perfume bottles, trading cards, store walls, yard signs, sneakers, TV screens, building facades, etc., ad nauseam.

The glorification of Trump by evangelical Christians sullies the faith. But beyond that, there are painful consequences for breaking God's commandments. They're not suggestions, but laws of the universe set up for our own well-being. And as with the law of gravity, one is wise not to violate them. I pray that God will show mercy and save us from this threat to our nation and the church.

GINNY MOORE WOMBLE

Fort Smith