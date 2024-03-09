LSU starts hot, mauls Auburn

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Flau'jae Johnson scored 17 of her 25 points in the first half, Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 8 LSU raced to a 21-0 lead on the way to a 78-48 victory over seventh-seeded Auburn in the SEC Tournament on Friday.

Second-seeded LSU (27-4) will face No. 3 seed Mississippi in today's semifinals. Whoever the Tigers face will have a challenge keeping it close if they keep playing this well.

Johnson, a sophomore guard, led the way, hitting a three-pointer, making a three-point play and canning another long-distance shot to put LSU up 15-0 less than four minutes in.

Last-Tear Poa, starting in place of injured SEC freshman of the year Mikaylah Williams, had six points in the first quarter, which ended with LSU ahead 27-5.

Auburn (20-11) played LSU as tightly as any SEC opponent this season, winning 67-62 at home in January before falling 71-66 in the rematch a month later. Auburn missed its first 14 shots.

The drought ended on JaMya Mingo-Young's foul shot nearly seven minutes into the quarter. Kaitlyn Duhon got the Auburn's first basket a minute later.

McKenna Eddings led Auburn with career-high 15 points, all in the final two quarters.

Honesty Scott-Grayson, who made the all-SEC first team and averaged 18 points per game, finished with four points. A frustrated Scott-Grayson also picked up a technical foul in the third quarter for shouting from the bench.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 79,

TEXAS A&M 68

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Kamilla Cardoso scored 17 points and Tessa Johnson 13 as South Carolina overcame a slow start and reached 30 wins for a third consecutive season.

The Gamecocks (30-0) will face Tennessee, an 83-61 winner over Alabama, in today's semifinal round.

Aicha Coulibaly scored 26 of her career-high 32 points in the second half for Texas A&M (19-12), which lost its fifth in a row to South Carolina.

South Carolina had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and finished with a season-worst 24.

TENNESSEE 83,

ALABAMA 61

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Jewel Spear scored 24 points, going 6 of 6 from distance, and Rickea Jackson had 22 points and nine rebounds as No. 5 seed Tennessee beat fourth-seeded Alabama.

Tennessee (19-11) notched its 17th 20-point win in the SEC Tournament in program history, with South Carolina the next closest at 11. The Lady Vols also had multiple players score 20-plus in a game for the fifth time this season.

Jackson put Tennessee ahead by double figures for good with 2:15 left in the first half. The Lady Vols led by as many as 27 points, 73-46, with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter.

BIG TEN

MARYLAND 82,

NO. 4 OHIO STATE 61

MINNEAPOLIS -- Shyanne Sellers had 25 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists to lead Maryland over fourth-ranked and regular-season champion Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

Brinae Alexander and Jakia Brown-Turner each scored 19 points and Faith Masonius added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (19-12).

Maryland will play Nebraska, a 73-61 winner over Michigan State, in the semifinals today.

Maryland built a 55-31 rebounding edge and a 19-5 advantage in second-chance points on the way to its first win this season against a ranked opponent.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 16 points and Taylor Thierry had 13 for the Buckeyes (25-5), whose quest for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament took a hit.

NO. 3 IOWA 95,

PENN STATE 62

MINNEAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA Division I record for three-pointers in a season by a woman or man, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on a poor shooting night to lead No. 4 Iowa past Penn State.

Clark missed her first 11 three-pointers before finally connecting in the fourth quarter. It was her 163rd three-pointer of the season, surpassing Stephen Curry of Davidson (2007-08) and Darius McGhee of Liberty (2022-23) for the most by a D-I player.

Clark, who had already surpassed Pete Maravich as the all-time leading scorer in D-I, finished 2 of 14 from long range and 5 of 19 from the field while facing frequent double-teams. But Iowa (27-4) still had little trouble with Penn State (19-12), leading 31-14 after the first quarter with Clark contributing only four free throws.

MICHIGAN 69,

NO. 12 INDIANA 56

MINNEAPOLIS -- Laila Phelia scored 20 of her career-high 30 points in the second half when sixth-seeded Michigan erased a 17-point deficit and raced away from third-seeded and No. 12-ranked Indiana.

Michigan (20-12) will take on No. 3-ranked Iowa, the second seed, and Caitlin Clark, in today's semifinals. The Wolverines lost at Iowa 106-89 on Feb. 15 in their only regular-season meeting when Clark scored 49 points and became the NCAA women's career points leader.

The Hoosiers were mostly without leading scorer and rebounder Mackenzie Holmes, who suffered a knee injury against Maryland in a regular-season finale on Sunday. She dressed for Friday's game but was on the bench while her teammates built a 35-21 halftime lead.

PAC-12

NO. 2 STANFORD 66,

NO. 13 OREGON STATE 57

LAS VEGAS -- Hannah Jump scored 20 points and No. 2 Stanford rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to beat No. 13 Oregon State.

The Cardinal outscored Oregon State 23-8 in the third quarter and held off a late surge by the Beavers.

Stanford (27-4) will play for its 16th Pac-12 championship on Sunday against either Southern California or UCLA.

Cameron Brink had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kiki Iriafen added 14 points for Stanford and Brooke Demetre chipped in 10.

Raegan Beers led the Beavers (24-7) with 17 points.

ACC

NO. 10 N.C. STATE 54,

DUKE 51

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Aziaha James scored 16 points and No. 10 North Carolina State overcame three quarters' worth of offensive struggles to hold off Duke in the quarterfinals.

Freshman Zoe Brooks added 12 points for the second-seeded Wolfpack (26-5), including a critical driving basket past Taina Mair with 58.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Yet this one came down to the final play, with Duke getting one final shot to tie the game after Mair tied up Madison Hayes to get the ball back with the possession arrow and 9.7 seconds left.

Mair raced the length of the court and to the right side before launching a three-pointer over Hayes, but the ball struck the front iron. Duke's Oluchi Okananwa got the rebound but didn't have time to race back to the arc before time expired to end it.

N.C. State started the game by making 10 of 16 shots, but made just 12 of 41 (29.2%) the rest of the evening.

Okananwa had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (20-11).

NO. 11 VIRGINIA TECH 55,

MIAMI 47

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Georgia Amoore scored 23 of her 27 points in the second half and scored at least 20 points for the 15th time this season as Virginia Tech advanced to the semifinals of the ACC tournament for the third consecutive year.

Virginia Tech (24-6) won without three-time ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley, who will miss the tournament due to a knee injury. The Hokies will take on 14th-ranked Notre Dame today.

Clara Strack, a 6-5 freshman, filled in for Kitley and had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks in 27 minutes.

Jasmyne Roberts scored 12 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson added 11 for Miami (19-12). Ja'Leah Williams had a career-high 12 rebounds.

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME 77,

NO. 24 LOUISVILLE 68

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sonia Citron scored 26 points, Hannah Hidalgo added 21 and Notre Dame beat Louisville.

Maddy Westbeld added 13 points for Notre Dame (24-6), which shot 24 of 30 from the line.

Jayda Curry scored 15 of her season-high 26 points in the fourth quarter for Louisville (24-9). Sydney Taylor added 13 points, Olivia Cochran finished with 10 and Nyla Harris had 10 rebounds and nine points.

FLORIDA STATE 78,

NO. 20 SYRACUSE 65

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Ta'Niya Latson scored 25 points and O'Mariah Gordon put up a career-high 24 to lead Florida State to a win over No. 20 Syracuse.

Florida State (23-9), the tournament's sixth seed, will face second-seeded and No. 10-ranked North Carolina State in today's semifinal round.

The Seminoles, who lost at Syracuse 79-73 on Jan. 18, never trailed in the game, building a 23-18 lead after one quarter and leading by as many as 27 in the fourth.

Dyaisha Fair scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Syracuse (23-7).

BIG 12

NO. 17 BAYLOR 71,

TEXAS TECH 60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sarah Andrews scored 13 points, Aijha Blackwell had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Baylor won its sixth consecutive game.

Baylor (24-6) advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament and will face Iowa State today.

Bella Fontleroy and Yaya Felder each scored 10 points in the win.

Jasmine Shavers led Texas Tech (17-16) with 20 points and Bailey Maupin added 15.

TCU 68, OKLAHOMA STATE 66

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Una Jovanovic scored a season-high 22 points, Sedona Prince made the go-ahead free throws with 29 seconds left and ninth-seeded TCU beat eighth-seeded Oklahoma State.

The Horned Frogs (20-10) advance to take on top seed and 19th-ranked Oklahoma in a quarterfinal today. TCU lost at Oklahoma 72-55 on Feb. 7.

Jovanovic was 9-of-13 shooting with four three-pointers and five assists. Agnes Emma-Nnopu finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Prince scored 13 points.

Oklahoma State called timeout with 22 seconds left. With fouls to give, TCU got the clock down to 3.3. Asi took the inbounds but missed a well-defended shot at the buzzer.

Quincy Noble made four three-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Cowgirls (14-16).

MEN'S TOP 25

NO. 25 DAYTON 91,

VCU 86, OT

DAYTON, Ohio -- Kobe Elvis hit back-to-back three-pointers and a pair of free throws in the last 1:09 of overtime to lift No. 25 Dayton to a win over VCU in a white-knuckle final regular-season game.

Max Shulga hit a three-pointer to get VCU within two points with 4 seconds left in OT, but Enoch Cheeks and DaRon Holmes II hit foul shots to seal it for Dayton (24-6, 14-4), which finished 15-0 on its home court.

Elvis scored 10 of his 15 points in overtime as the Flyers fought back from a 17-point first-half deficit to tie the game in the last 2 1/2 minutes of regulation. Holmes finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Zeb Jackson had 26 points, including 6 three-pointers in 14 attempts, for VCU (19-12, 11-7). Shulga finished with 14 points.