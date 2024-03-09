More than 200 students participate in 73rd annual Northwest Arkansas Regional Science and Engineering Fair

Variety of projects on display as more than 200 students participate in 73rd annual event

Today at 1:03 a.m.

by Al Gaspeny

Michelle Childress (right) and Zachary McCoy judge entires Friday during the 73rd annual University of Arkansas Northwest Arkansas Regional Science and Engineering Fair held at the Arkansas Union on the university campus in Fayetteville. More than 200 elementary through high school students in schools from 15 counties in Northwest Arkansas competed. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
Michelle Childress (right) and Zachary McCoy judge entires Friday during the 73rd annual University of Arkansas Northwest Arkansas Regional Science and Engineering Fair held at the Arkansas Union on the university campus in Fayetteville. More than 200 elementary through high school students in schools from 15 counties in Northwest Arkansas competed. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The science projects ranged from whether humans can recognize text written by an artificial intelligence chatbot to seeing if the most expensive golf balls roll farther than cheaper ones.

The

Upcoming Events