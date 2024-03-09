Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children. The Oscar-winning actress and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalized the divorce last month in France, where they live, People magazine reported, citing a representative for Portman. A representative for Portman declined comment on the record to The Associated Press. Representatives for Millepied did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to People, Portman, 42, filed for divorce from Millepied, 46, eight months ago. Portman and Millepied met on the set of 2010's "Black Swan," Darren Aronofsky's ballet film. Millepied choreographed the film, for which Portman won the Oscar for best actress. They wed in 2012.

A federal judge in Miami has sided with Earth Wind & Fire in its lawsuit against an "alumni" act it claimed was infringing on its trademark. U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno filed a ruling Monday agreeing with the rhythm-and-blues band's claim that promotions by a band with no original members were confusing consumers into believing they were buying tickets to see the real thing. The trademarked Earth Wind & Fire name and its Phoenix logo is owned by the sons of founder Maurice White, who died in 2016. Original members Philip Bailey, Maurice White's brother Verdine White and Ralph Johnson continue to tour as Earth, Wind & Fire under license. In March 2023, the White sons filed suit against two promoters -- Georgia-based Substantial Music Group LLC and Indiana-based Stellar Communications Inc. -- that the sons claimed were staging concerts by a group of one-time side musicians under the name Legacy Reunion: Earth, Wind & Fire Alumni. Those shows continued through the litigation. Ultimately, the name and images used by the alumni band confused consumers into thinking they were paying to see the actual band, the judge said. The ruling cited social media comments from Earth Wind & Fire fans who bought tickets to see the alumni band and were disappointed when none of the original members showed up. Earth Wind & Fire's attorney, David Greenbaum, said, "We appreciate that the court decided in our client's favor on liability for trademark infringement. We await the trial on damages." Greenbaum said he believes the ruling requires the alumni band to make changes prior to the penalty trial. A spokesman for Substantial Music Group LLC did not immediately respond to emailed questions about whether the group would change its name in the wake of the ruling. A penalty hearing is scheduled the week of May 28.