GOLF

Six share lead at Bay Hill

Shane Lowry set the target Friday at Bay Hill, and as tough as the course plays, he would not have imagined how much company he would have at the top in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scottie Scheffler chipped in for eagle and holed a 45-foot birdie putt on his way to a 5-under 67. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark birdied five of his last six holes -- he had nine birdies for the round -- and shot 66. Hideki Matsuyama, coming off a win at Riviera, had a 70 to put himself in the mix for another $4 million payoff. All that movement late on a warm day in central Florida led to a six-way share of the lead that includes British Open champion Brian Harman (68) and Russell Henley (69). They were at 7-under 137. It was the largest logjam through 36 holes on the PGA Tour since seven were tied for the lead at the Texas Open in 2011. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 71 on Friday and is 1-under for the tournament.

Rookie takes charge

Joe Highsmith did his best to create some separation in the Puerto Rico Open on Friday, making a pair of late birdies to get the lead before darkness prevented the rain-delayed second round from being completed. Highsmith, the 23-year-old rookie who starred at Pepperdine, was at 13-under par. He will return to Grand Reserve today to finish his last three holes. He was one shot ahead of six other players who had already completed their rounds, a group that included Rafael Campos (67), Matti Schmid (65), Kevin Streelman (67) and Ryo Hisatsune (67). They were at 12-under 132.

FOOTBALL

Henry receives 3-year deal

The New England Patriots have taken a step toward securing some continuity at tight end, agreeing to terms on a new contract to retain pending free agent Hunter Henry. The 29-year-old intends to sign a three-year deal, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. Henry (Pulaski Academy, Arkansas Razorbacks) caught 42 passes for 419 yards and a team-high 6 touchdowns last season. He has 133 receptions for 1,531 yards and 17 touchdowns since arriving in New England in 2021.

Vikings re-sign tight end

The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Johnny Mundt agreed to terms Friday on a new contract, securing some depth at the position with T.J. Hockenson recovering from reconstructive knee surgery. Mundt was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. The seventh-year veteran has been with the Vikings the last two seasons, after five years with the Los Angeles Rams. He played in all 17 games last season, posting a career-high 172 receiving yards on 17 catches. Hockenson had surgery on Jan. 29 and will more than likely miss the start of the regular season.

Steelers release CB, WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers released cornerback Patrick Peterson and wide receiver Allen Robinson II on Friday in cost-cutting moves ahead of the start of free agency next week. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, signed a two-year deal with the Steelers last March. He was due a roster bonus of almost $3 million next week. The 33-year-old Peterson had two interceptions and 42 tackles for the Steelers last season while serving as a mentor to rookie Joey Porter Jr. He moved from cornerback to safety late in the season when the position was decimated by injuries. Robinson, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last April, had 34 receptions for a career-low 280 yards without a touchdown for Pittsburgh. The move saves the Steelers $10 million in salary cap space.

BOXING

Joshua wins by KO

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua stopped Francis Ngannou in the second round on Saturday, dominating his matchup with the ex-UFC heavyweight champ. Joshua floored Ngannou in the first round and again in the second with right hands at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He finished the fight with one punch immediately after the second 10-count, apparently knocking Ngannou out cold with an unblocked right hand. The 37-year-old Ngannou eventually got up to his stool, but the mixed martial arts star was dazed and clearly hurt after his encounter with Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) in only his second pro boxing match. The fight world had optimism for Ngannou after he gave an impressive performance in a near-upset of Tyson Fury last October, losing by a narrow split decision. Joshua quickly proved there's no substitute for years of boxing experience -- and possibly revealed just how lightly Fury treated his bout with Ngannou last fall.

HOCKEY

Senators' forward suspended

Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to the head against Los Angeles defenseman Andreas Englund. Kelly was assessed a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head with 3:35 left in the Senators' 4-3 overtime loss in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The suspension will cost Kelly $7,943. He has six goals and seven assists in 61 games this season.

BASKETBALL

Huskies to replace coach

Mike Hopkins will not return as the head coach at Washington after just one NCAA Tournament appearance in seven seasons, the school announced Friday. Hopkins' tenure will end at the conclusion of the season and following a frustrating stretch of mediocre results, an inability to put Washington back into the elite of the Pac-12 and with the Huskies moving to the Big Ten starting next season. Hopkins had one year remaining on his contract and will be owed $3.1 million as part of his buyout. Hopkins will coach Washington in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament that starts Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Huskies are 17-14 overall this season and finished 9-11 in Pac-12 play.

BASEBALL

Reds' prospect suspended

Noelvi Marte, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds' top prospect, was suspended for the first 80 games of the season on Friday following a positive test under Major League Baseball's drug program. Marte tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Boldenone, triggering the first suspension under the big league program since Milwaukee right-hander J.C. Mejia was banned for 162 games on Sept. 20 for a positive test for Stanozolol. Mejia's suspension was his second under the program. Marte was expected to be the Reds' starting third baseman this season. The suspension is without pay. Marté's salary this season was likely to be just above the $740,000 minimum.

TENNIS

Swiatek gains an easy win

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek moved on at the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-0 victory over power-hitting Danielle Collins on Friday in Indian Wells, Calif. Swiatek improved to 15-2 this season and earned her fifth consecutive win over the 30-year-old American, who previously announced that she intends to retire after the season. The two met in January in the second round of the Australian Open, with Swiatek winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 This one was much easier. Swiatek, a four-time major champion, won 71.1% of her first-serve points, compared to Collins' 50%. Collins did herself no favors with unforced errors and seven double-faults.