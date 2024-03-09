100 years ago

March 9, 1924

The Arkansas legislature was called in special session late yesterday afternoon by Governor McRae to consider proposed tax bills for educational relief, to take the necessary action regarding the present Riggs law, and to amend the severance tax law of 1923 in regard to bauxite. ... With only $25,000 available for the session, the announcement of the governor created a sensation at the statehouse. ... Van B. Simms, state comptroller, said that in all probability the expense of the session could not be much lower than $50,000.

50 years ago

March 9, 1974

The United States Postal Service has selected a site on the eastern edge of North Little Rock, north of Interstate 40, for a proposed $8 million general mail facility. The site replaces one on the east side of Little Rock, next to Interstate 30, which had been selected in 1969. When built, the general mail facility will house all of the mail handling now done at the main Little Rock Post office and in the old Ottenheimer building at Markham and Victory Streets.

25 years ago

March 9, 1999

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the state Department of Human Services are teaming up on a project to make Arkansas the center of study on Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Gov. Mike Huckabee unveiled Monday the Arkansas Center for Dementia Services, a research center to be housed at the Benton Services Center. ... The center came about "to prepare for the aging of the baby boomer generation," said David Lipschitz, a UAMS geriatrics professor and director of the Donald W. Reynolds Center on Aging. ... Although the new research center has no start date, it would work from the Benton nursing center site and eventually expand to other buildings on the 540-acre campus.

10 years ago

March 9, 2014

What Wal-Mart Stores Inc. provides in the form of low price and access, it lacks in customer satisfaction. A survey of 11,500 customers conducted for the 2013 American Customer Satisfaction Index Retail Report showed Bentonville-based Wal-Mart scored the lowest among retailers in the country in terms of customer satisfaction. The global retail giant scored 71 out of a possible 100 for last year, the same as 2012. In fact, the company has hovered between 68 and 73 over the last decade. Customer satisfaction in the overall retail industry was 77.9, a 1.7 percent climb -- "marking the third straight year of improvement for the sector," researchers wrote. Nordstrom scored the highest with 83, and Wal-Mart competitors Target and Dollar General scored 77 and 80, respectively.