Pinnock win in LJ gives UA early lead

Wayne Pinnock has now won NCAA long jump titles for both Tennessee and the University of Arkansas.

Pinnock, a senior for the Razorbacks from Kingston, Jamaica, won the long jump title Friday at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston with a personal-best leap of 27 feet, 6 3/4 inches.

It was the third NCAA title for Pinnock, who transferred to Arkansas last year from Tennessee.

Pinnock swept NCAA long jump titles indoors and outdoors for the Volunteers in 2022.

The 10 points resulting from Pinnock's victory helped the No. 1-ranked and defending champion Razorbacks share the team lead with Northern Arizona through five of 17 finals completed with 18 points. North Carolina and Oklahoma State are tied for third.

Also scoring for Arkansas were freshman Peter Maru, who finished fifth in the 5,000 meters in 13 minutes, 30.51 seconds, and the fifth-place distance medley relay team.

Running on the relay were seniors Elias Schreml, William Spencer and Riley Wells, and junior Ben Shearer.

Shearer, running the anchor leg, got the baton in ninth place and ran a 1,600-meter split of 3:56.02 to help the Razorbacks move up four spots at the finish.

Arkansas State senior Bradley Jelmert cleared 18-6 1/2 in the pole vault to take second place behind Kentucky senior Keaton Daniel, who had a winning height of 18-8 1/4.

Jelmert made 18-6 1/2 on his final attempt, then missed two attempts at 18-8 1/4 and his final attempt at 18-10 1/4, which would have moved him into first place.

In women's competition, Arkansas junior Nia Robinson finished fourth in the long jump with a personal-best 21-6 1/4 for the No. 1-ranked and defending champion Razorbacks. She came within a half-inch of Taliyah Brooks' school record 21-6 3/4.

Arkansas also got a fourth-place finish from its distance medley relay team of sophomore Mia Cochran, junior Joanne Reid, sophomore Sanu Jallow and junior Tiana LoStracco running 10:56.15.

The Razorbacks are tied for seventh place with 10 points through 5 of 17 events scored. Florida leads with 24 points followed by Notre Dame (18) and Ole Miss (16).

Three Arkansas seniors advanced to the 400 final with Amber Anning (50.74) and Rosey Effiong (51.75) having the top two times and Nickisha Pryce (51.75) the fourth.

Effiong (22.51), Pryce (22.79) and Anning (22.90) also advanced to the 200 final, running the prelims an hour after the 400.

Anning edged Southern California freshman Madison Whyte for the final spot in the 200 final with their times taken to a thousandth of a second -- 22.898 to 22.899.

Arkansas senior Destiny Huven advanced in the 60 hurdles, running a personal-best 8.03.

Pinnock became the eighth Razorback to win an NCAA Indoor long jump title and earned the program's 12th since 1984 when Mike Conley became Arkansas' first national champion in the event.

It was the second consecutive year a Razorback won the long jump at the NCAA meet. Carey McLeod, who also transferred from Tennessee to Arkansas, was the 2023 champion as a senior.

Pinnock's winning mark Friday tied the Jamaican national record he now shares with McLeod and James Beckford.

All four of Pinnock's legal jumps were 27 feet or longer before he fouled on his final two attempts.

Pinnock now ranks fifth on the all-time collegiate list with McLeod. Erick Walder -- a three-time NCAA Indoor long jump champion from 1992-94 -- has the Arkansas record of 27-8 he set in 1994.

Arkansas senior Marcus Weaver is ninth in the heptathlon through four of seven events with 3,214 points. Other Arkansas seniors in the event are Jack Turner (10th with 3,178 points), Daniel Spejcher (11th with 3,173) and Yariel Soto Torrado (13th with 3,122).

Senior Kirami Yego finished ninth in the 5,000 in 13:36.32 for the Razorbacks and junior Patrick Kiprop was 11th in 13:39.18.

Arkansas senior Lance Lang advanced to the 200 final with a prelim time of 20.57.

Failing to advance to final for Arkansas were senior Tai Brown in the 60 hurdles (7.74) and sophomore Jordan Anthony in the 60 (6.63).

For the Razorbacks' women's team, Jallow (800), Reid (400) and freshmen Kaylyn Brown (400) and Shawnti Jackson (60) didn't advance to final.





At a glance

NCAA INDOOR TRACK AND

FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

At The Track at New Balance, Boston

MEN'S TEAM SCORES

(5 OF 17 FINALS SCORED)

Tie 1. Arkansas 18

Tie 1. Northern Arizona 18

Tie 3. North Carolina 13

Tie 3. Oklahoma State 13

Tie 5. Harvard 10

Tie 5. Kentucky 10

Tie 8. Arkansas State 8

WOMEN'S TEAM SCORES

(5 OF 17 FINALS SCORED)

1. Florida 24

2. Notre Dame 18

2. Ole Miss 16

4. BYU 14

5. Oklahoma State 13

Tie 7. Arkansas 10





