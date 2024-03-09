Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-10 (20%)

MEET 100-338 (29.6%)

LEE'S LOCK Humor Me Jim in the fifth

BEST BET Choctaw Zip in the second

LONG SHOT Albizu in the first

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $65,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

ALBIZU** won a sprint stake in the fall at Remington, and the strong finisher won a fast optional claiming race in the mud last season at Oaklawn. JACKMAN has used his speed to advantage in a current five-race winning streak, and he has a strong record on a wet track. SPEIGHT AND MALICE is adding blinkers following a competitive second-place finish, and he races for winning trainer Karl Broberg for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 AlbizuChuanCangemi8-1

1 JackmanTorresCompton9-5

3 Speight and MaliceHernandezBroberg3-1

2 MacronDe La CruzHaran7-2

4 Atta PartyVazquezRufino9-2

5 Papa RocketArrietaBecker8-1

6 SpanksterBealmearCunningham20-1

2 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

CHOCTAW ZIP*** crossed the wire second-best while nearly six lengths clear of the third-place finisher Feb. 17, and he is taking a drop in class. SECRET TAVERN set a pressured pace before tiring inside the final furlong in his second start of the season, and the improving gelding is a dangerous front-running threat. VYING EDGE won his career debut last winter at Oaklawn, and he is training well for his first race since May.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Choctaw ZipHernandezWitt8-5

6 Secret TavernArrietaCravens6-1

11 Vying EdgeBaileySwearingen12-1

5 Street CommanderTorresCates9-2

7 Chupapi MunyayoAsmussenMoquett5-1

9 Brahms ImageDe La CruzCunningham8-1

10 Hoppin JohnEsquivelRosin15-1

1 Mr. CougarGallardoWestermann15-1

8 Arkansas ZongBealmearDixon20-1

2 RudianoPusacLoy30-1

3 Water to WineHarrCline30-1

3 Purse $70,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $75,000

IMPROBABLE JOURNEY** has not raced since July, but he appears to be the controlling speed and is training smartly for a winning stable. UNDER OATH finished 2023 with a sharp runner-up finish at Churchill, and he races for high percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. NELSON AVENUE has earned competitive Beyer figures competing at Fair Grounds and Keeneland, and he is returning to his preferred surface and adding blinkers.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Improbable JourneyArrietaShirer7-2

2 Under OathTorresDiodoro5-2

3 Nelson AvenueJuarezStidham3-1

5 Absolute ChaosBealmearStuart6-1

7 Rithm NicLanderosJewell10-1

9 Higher StandardEsquivelCowans8-1

8 Backside BuzzBowenVance12-1

1 Tim TalLeparouxSchultz15-1

4 JulliardFuentesHobby20-1

4 Purse $65,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, starter allowance

BLACK APPLE*** has shown a determined late run in consecutive wins at the meeting, and he is dropping into an easier race restricted to Arkansas-bred runners. Moreover, he is unbeaten in three races on a wet track. TOPF ROAD RULES exits a swift wet track sprint victory, and the front-running veteran may prove difficult to catch. MAN IN THE CAN is a local stake winner who needed his last race following a long vacation, and he switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Black AppleSantanaOrtiz2-1

6 Topf Road RulesArrietaPeitz5-2

5 Man in the CanTorresMoquett9-2

2 Shake UpGallardoWestermann5-1

9 Bettys CashQuinonezVon Hemel8-1

4 Dinner At CrumpiesDe La CruzHornsby12-1

10 Mocha KissBealmearStuart20-1

8 SistersouttachromeBowenHaran20-1

7 Macho RonnieBaileyMcBride20-1

3 Allo EnryVazquezRufino30-1

5 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

HUMOR ME JIM**** has lost a lead inside the final yards in consecutive second-place finishes, and the beaten favorite switches to the leading jockey and may relax better with blinkers off. LIL TOWN SIS broke slow and raced wide in a deceptively good third-place finish at today's level last month at Oaklawn. TIFF WITH JIMMY crossed the wire only one position behind the top selection, and the quick filly is bred to excel on a wet track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Humor Me JimTorresMartin8-5

5 Lil Town SisAsmussenAsmussen4-1

3 Tiff With JimmyHernandezDiodoro7-2

2 Jubilant JoanieVazquezRufino6-1

4 Pioneer ParadeChuanShorter10-1

7 Mamba OutBejaranoMoquett12-1

9 Subway SusieBarbosaJordan15-1

6 ThisonesforloveZimmermanBriley20-1

10 HarmonicaSantanaMason20-1

1 StealthespotlightArrietaWilliams30-1

6 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

FLASHY DANCER** is a nicely bred filly from the powerful barn of trainer Brad Cox, who does his best work with first-timers running a route of ground. AMY Z is a three-time in-the-money finisher with good early speed, and she recorded a bullet five-furlong breeze March 1. UNDER THE PALMS raced evenly in two races as a juvenile, but she is working well up to her 2024 debut for winning trainer Ken McPeek.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Flashy DancerFrancoCox8-5

8 Amy ZArrietaVon Hemel9-2

1 Under the PalmLeparouxMcPeek10-1

6 Lady ArielSantanaAsmussen5-1

4 CatalystFuentesAsmussen5-1

5 Little JamieVazquezMedina6-1

9 Ava Moon PieEsquivelMcPeek12-1

7 SuenaDe La CruzDixon30-1

2 Taker BackBaileyHaran30-1

10 Social AffairAsmussenLukas30-1

7 Purse $36,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000

AROLLERCOASTERRIDE** broke poorly and never recovered in a one-paced sprint, but he was claimed by a top stable, is dropping in class and returns to his best distance. RUNNINGFORCASH scored a wire-to-wire eight-length victory on a muddy track Jan. 26, and he picks up the leading rider. But he must hold form for a new stable. JEWELSTOWN followed a clear victory with a competitive third-place finish at this claiming condition, and he is a proven wet track runner.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 ArollercoasterrideHernandezDiodoro7-2

4 RunningforcashTorresMartin3-1

8 JewelstownVazquezRufino4-1

10 Desert WolfEsquivelOrtiz9-2

1 Legendary LoreAsmussenAsmussen8-1

2 Zap MotionChuanShirer10-1

3 Dog RedBealmearCunningham12-1

9 Seven FlatFrancoMoquett15-1

7 Lil Sweet ThangArrietaSchultz20-1

11 Jim and JimHTorresBehena20-1

5 Speitful SamSantanaRobertson20-1

8 Purse $115,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

RONALDINHO** pressed the pace in a third-place debut sprinting, and the expensive son of Dialed In may be cruising on an easy early lead. NATIVE LAND is an experienced two-turn runner with in-the-money finishes from on and off the early pace. DJANGO disappointed in his 3-year-old debut at Fair Grounds, but a return to his Kentucky form will make him a late threat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 RonaldinhoArrietaMiller3-1

1 Native LandFuentesMott9-2

8 DjangoVazquezMcPeek5-2

10 Elko CountyLeparouxMcPeek5-1

9 Melt With YouGallardoRobertson10-1

4 Riyadh MoonAsmussenAsmussen12-1

2 Yell CountyHernandezMedina12-1

5 Gotta Have DreamsChuanShorter15-1

11 HigginsvilleTorresHartman15-1

6 Tell 'Em I'm CominHarrCline20-1

7 Always Be SmartBejaranoZito20-1

9 The Azeri. Grade II. Purse $400,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

HOT AND SULTRY*** lost all chance at the break when fifth as an odds-on favorite in the Grade III Bayakoa, but she projects as the pacesetter and has the class to lead these from gate to wire. SOUL OF AN ANGEL finished second at big odds in the Grade III Royal Delta at Gulfstream, and she drew a favorable post and won a minor stake on a wet track. COMPARATIVE has won three consecutive races, including the Bayakoa, and she has enough natural speed to be in a striking position.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Hot and SultrySantanaCasse2-1

1 Soul of an AngelEsquivelJames8-1

4 ComparativeFrancoCox3-1

5 Saddle Up JessieToledoRussell4-1

2 BellamoreAsmussenAsmussen5-1

8 Shotgun HottieTorresDeVaux8-1

3 Misty VeilVazquezMaker15-1

7 Tiny TemperGrahamStewart20-1

10 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

PATE** finished full of run in a narrow defeat last month, and the beaten post-time favorite has wet track ability and figures to get a favorable pace set-up. CONDIMENT GIRL defeated starter allowance rivals by nearly six lengths, and she has the best of connections. AMERICAN BAND splashed her way to victory in a fast $35,000 conditioned claiming race, and she was scratched Thursday in favor of this race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 PateSantanaBrisset7-2

7 Condiment GirlTorresDiodoro3-1

1 American BandDe La CruzHaran6-1

4 Sister KissesChuanGarcia5-1

2 Filly CrystalEsquivelKenneally6-1

3 BanterraAsmussenAsmussen12-1

6 Blame DayLeparouxCalhoun10-1

8 Mischievous GalHernandezDiodoro12-1

12 Pachanga LocaBarbosaShirer12-1

11 Key to SuccessBowenPuhl20-1

13 Little Sister SueChuanGarcia20-1

10 Blessed AssuranceHarrDison30-1

9 Unstable PrincessBejaranoSantamaria30-1