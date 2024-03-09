Sanders signs agreement with Little Rock’s South Korean sister city

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday signed an agreement reinforcing ties between the state and a South Korean city that has been one of Little Rock's sister cities since the 1990s, a news release states.

Sanders and Mayor Hyun-jae Lee of Hanam City signed the non-binding document on the first day of the governor's trade mission to Asia, the release states.

Hanam City, located to the east of the South Korean capital of Seoul, became Little Rock's sister city in 1992, a release on the city of Little Rock website states. The Korean War Veterans Memorial in Little Rock's MacArthur Park, dedicated in June 2007, came about with financial support from the South Korean city's residents.

The text of the agreement signed Friday says that it is based on good faith and does not create any legal or financial obligations for Arkansas or Hanam City. It says both parties will work to promote exchanges by delegations and businesses and to foster collaboration between the business communities in the state and Hanam City.

The agreement is valid for 10 years and will automatically renew unless either party elects to terminate it.

As of 2021, Little Rock's other sister cities were Caxias do Sul in Brazil, Changchun and Jining in China, Newcastle-upon-Tyne in the United Kingdom and Kaohsiung in Taiwan, a release from Sister Cities International states.