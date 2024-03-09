Santos announces bid for House return

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December and faces federal charges of defrauding donors to his 2022 campaign, has announced he is running for the House again.

Santos posted Thursday night on X, formerly Twitter, that he will challenge Republican Rep. Nick LaLota, who represents a district on New York's Long Island that is different from the one Santos represented before he was expelled.

Santos, who had previously said he would not seek elective office again, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission designating a campaign committee and declaring his intent to challenge LaLota in the Republican primary in June.

LaLota, a leader of the effort to expel Santos, said, "I suspect that this primary challenge from Santos is retaliation for that, but we're taking it seriously."

Democrat Tom Suozzi, who had represented the seat that Santos won in 2022 but stepped down to mount a failed run for governor of New York, won the district back in a special election last month.

3 die in Guard copter crash near border

LA GRULLA, Texas -- A helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent crashed along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, killing three of the people on board, a county official said.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county's top local official, said a fourth person on board was in critical condition. The crash happened near the small town of La Grulla, which is in Starr County. Those on board included one woman and three men, Vera said.

Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez confirmed that the crash happened near La Grulla. He did not provide further details and referred questions to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

La Grulla is in Texas' Rio Grande Valley. The Starr County sheriff's office posted on Facebook on Friday that it was assisting with a "downed helicopter incident" on the east side of the county.

Vera said the scene had been secured by the sheriff's office and that federal officials were on the way.

Pentagon releases study of UFO claims

WASHINGTON -- A Pentagon study released Friday that examined reported sightings of UFOs over nearly the last century found no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence.

The study from the Defense Department's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office analyzed U.S. government investigations since 1945 of reported sightings of unidentified anomalous phenomena, known as UFOs. It found no evidence that any of them involved signs of alien life, or that the U.S. government and private companies had reverse-engineered extraterrestrial technology and had conspired to hide it from the public.

"All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," said the report, which was mandated by Congress. Another volume of the report will be out later.

The authors of Friday's report said the purpose was to apply a rigorous scientific analysis to a subject that captured the American public's imagination.

Officers' trial in Nichols death postponed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A judge Friday indefinitely postponed the state court trial of four former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols until after the conclusion of a federal court trial on civil rights violations.

Criminal Court Judge James Jones Jr. made the ruling after defense attorneys filed a motion asking him to remove the state trial from the calendar to avoid "parallel prosecutions" that could hinder the officers' rights to defend themselves in both cases.

The move comes after the trial for the officers on federal charges in Nichols' beating death was postponed from May 6 to Sept. 9 to give defense lawyers for more time to effectively prepare their case.

Nichols died in a hospital Jan. 10, 2023 -- three days after he was kicked, punched and hit with a police baton after a traffic stop. Memphis' police chief has said the department couldn't substantiate any reason for the stop.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in state court. They also have been charged with federal civil rights violations related to the use of excessive force and obstructing justice.

Mills pleaded guilty Nov. 2 to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors who recommended a 15-year prison sentence. His lawyer said he will also plead guilty in state court.

The remaining officers have pleaded innocent to the charges in state and federal court.



