Suspect arrested in officer's attack

MEMPHIS -- A man suspected of shooting and wounding a police officer during a traffic stop early Friday in Memphis has been taken into custody, authorities said.

The suspect was apprehended in north Memphis, Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis told news outlets.

The wounded officer was recovering after surgery and was listed in critical but stable condition, Davis said.

The shooting happened when police conducted a traffic stop about 4:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 240 near South Parkway, officer Theresa Carlson said in an email.

The officer had stopped the vehicle for speeding and was attempting to issue a citation when he was shot four times, police said. Additional officers were on the scene and one returned fire.

The suspect's vehicle was located about a mile away from the shooting and damage to the rear window indicated that gunfire might have hit it, Davis said. The investigation is continuing.