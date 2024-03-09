Tigers masterful in final four minutes





HOT SPRINGS -- Little Rock Central's previous trip to a state championship game didn't go as planned, but Friday's appearance went much better.

The Tigers engineered a deciding late-game spurt over the final four minutes to hold on and beat 6A-Central Conference mate Bryant 63-55 to win the Class 6A boys crown at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The last time Central (27-6) played in a title game, the Tigers were beaten 65-55 by North Little Rock in 2021. In that game, the Charging Wildcats used a strong fourth quarter to sprint past their rivals.

In its return to the final, it was Central that took off in the final period.

Annor Boateng led a 14-4 run for the Tigers, who made 6 of 8 shots in the fourth quarter to assist them in completing a coveted double-double for the basketball program. The Lady Tigers knocked off Conway 58-40 to win the girls' championship earlier in the evening.

"Just like all season, this was a team effort," Central Coach Brian Ross said. "Every guy who was on the floor stepped up and played their role perfectly. Down the stretch, I know offensively we had at least four different guys make clutch plays.

"We have a tie game, Annor drives and gets two free throws. Luke [Moore] hits a three, [Daniel] Culberson goes and gets a lay-up, and then Chase [Allen] put the dagger there at the very end with the and-one down there on the baseline."

Culberson had 16 points for Central, which was beaten twice by the Hornets during the regular season in a pair of one-score contests. Moore had 15 points, and Boateng, the game's most valuable player, ended with 14 points. C.J. Washington, whom Ross praised for his activity around the glass, added 11 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Kellen Robinson ended with 24 points, and Camarion Bead had 15 points for Bryant (29-4).

"I'd like to congratulate [Central] on a good game and a great season," Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said. "I thought they played really well. Really tough to defend, and inside was a big difference.

"That inside play around the rim seemed to be difference, but [Central] played a great game, and I give them credit. They just really played well."

The teams battled to a 13-13 standstill after the first quarter – one that featured two three-pointers apiece from Robinson and Culberson – but Central was able to get the upper hand in the second.

Another Culberson three-pointer started a 7-0 run for the Tigers that enabled them to erase a 20-18 deficit. Central was able to stay out front for the rest of the period and held a 27-24 advantage at the half.

"When you're playing a team for the third time, that notebook gets a little too thick of all the notes you've taken on them," Ross said. "You just gotta stop looking at the film, and it comes down to players on the court."

The Tigers would make a concerted effort to pound the ball inside at the start of the third quarter. Washington, a 6-7 senior, scored on three consecutive possessions and nearly had a fourth go down only to have the ball rattle out. He had nine of their 14 points in the quarter, including an alley-oop dunk off a feed from Culberson.

Bryant, though, didn't let Central pull away mainly because of some timely shots. Trent Ford and Robinson both nailed deep three-pointers to answer mini surges by the Tigers, with Robinson burying a 24-footer that knotted the game at 38-38.

Boateng responded with a three of his own just before the end of the quarter to again hand Central the lead.

The give and take carried over into the fourth quarter as well. There were six ties in the first four minutes alone, the final of which came with 3:47 left when it was 51-51. Culberson, however, snapped it with his driving lay-up that was a part of that decisive 10-point run.

Moore followed up Culberson's basket with a huge three-pointer with 1:37 to go that increased the Tigers' lead to 56-51 before Boateng and Allen polished it off with key makes, which led to a lively celebration afterwards with their fellow Lady Tigers.

"The support you get at Little Rock Central is different than anywhere else," Ross explained. "It's so special, it means so much. I don't know how many alumni groups had that class reunion in Hot Springs [Friday]. ... that was a big home game for us.

"Man it's great, just to be able to lift the spirits of everybody there."

MVP

Annor Boateng

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

The Missouri signee was extra active in his final game in a Central uniform. The senior had 14 points on 3-of-11 shooting, but he hit 7 of 10 free throws as well. Boateng also had 10 rebounds and 1 assists while playing the entire game.

AND ONES

Little Rock Central was making its third appearance in a state final over the past five years. The Tigers lost in 2021 to North Little Rock and shared the 2020 crown with Conway after covid-19 forced the game to be canceled. ... Bryant was looking to win its second state title. The Hornets won their first in 1981. ... There were only seven bench points in the game. ... The lead changed hands seven times while there were 13 times. ... Twenty-four of Central's points came inside the paint. ... Four of the Bryant starters are juniors.

Little Rock Central’s Annor Boateng dunks the ball in the Tigers’ victory Friday night over Bryant. Boateng scored 14 points, had 10 rebounds and added an assist in helping lead Central to the Class 6A state championship. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)









