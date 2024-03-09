UAPB men’s advance box

UAPB men at Alcorn State
WHEN 3 p.m. Central
WHERE Davey L. Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.
RECORDS UAPB 13-17, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 13-17, 12-5
SERIES Alcorn State leads 17-8
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.17.16.6
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.15.13.4
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.17.61.9
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.10.33.6
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.7.47.6
COACH Solomon Bozeman (31-62 in third season at UAPB and overall)
Alcorn State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jeremiah Gambrell, 6-3, Sr.12.62.6
G Byron Joshua, 5-10, Sr.11.03.7
G Dekedran Thorn, 6-4, Sr.7.93.0
F Stephen Byard, 6-8, Jr.7.74.6
F Jeremiah Kendall, 6-7, Sr.15.96.7
COACH Landon Bussie (54-60 in fourth season at Alcorn State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPBAlcorn State
79.6Points for71.1
81.1Points against76.9
-3.3Rebound margin1.6
-1.9Turnover margin0.5
44.7FG pct.44.1
37.63-pt pct.33.9
75.9FT pct.70.4
CHALK TALK Alcorn State has won eight straight games to put itself in position to gain a top-three seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament. Prior to their recent streak, the Braves had dropped 4 of 7 games. ... UAPB can clinch a SWAC Tournament berth with a victory, but it may need some help if its loses. ... The Golden Lions have lost eight in a row in the series. They've also been beaten eight consecutive times at Lorman, Miss.
-- Erick Taylor