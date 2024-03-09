UAPB men’s advance box

UAPB men at Alcorn State

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Davey L. Whitney Complex, Lorman, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 13-17, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alcorn State 13-17, 12-5

SERIES Alcorn State leads 17-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.17.16.6

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.15.13.4

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Sr.17.61.9

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.10.33.6

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.7.47.6

COACH Solomon Bozeman (31-62 in third season at UAPB and overall)

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jeremiah Gambrell, 6-3, Sr.12.62.6

G Byron Joshua, 5-10, Sr.11.03.7

G Dekedran Thorn, 6-4, Sr.7.93.0

F Stephen Byard, 6-8, Jr.7.74.6

F Jeremiah Kendall, 6-7, Sr.15.96.7

COACH Landon Bussie (54-60 in fourth season at Alcorn State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBAlcorn State

79.6Points for71.1

81.1Points against76.9

-3.3Rebound margin1.6

-1.9Turnover margin0.5

44.7FG pct.44.1

37.63-pt pct.33.9

75.9FT pct.70.4

CHALK TALK Alcorn State has won eight straight games to put itself in position to gain a top-three seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament. Prior to their recent streak, the Braves had dropped 4 of 7 games. ... UAPB can clinch a SWAC Tournament berth with a victory, but it may need some help if its loses. ... The Golden Lions have lost eight in a row in the series. They've also been beaten eight consecutive times at Lorman, Miss.

-- Erick Taylor