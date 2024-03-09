UCA women vs. North Alabama

WHAT ASUN Tournament

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS Central Arkansas 19-10, 10-5 ASUN; North Alabama 12-17, 8-8

SERIES Tied 3-3

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.12.04.3

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.11.12.5

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.9.64.4

F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.6.15.6

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.4.64.8

COACH Tony Kemper (19-10 in first season at UCA, 98-100 in seventh season overall)

NORTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Veronaye Charlton, 5-4, Fr.9.93.8

G Alexis Callins, 5-8, Sr.14.42.1

G Katie Criswell, 5-10, Fr.5.02.4

G Alyssa Clutter, 5-9, So.9.84.7

F Allie Craig Cruce, 6-1, Sr.10.64.4

COACH Missy Tiber (170-141 in 11th season at North Alabama, 356-297 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAUNA

66.3Points for68.6

58.5Points against72.6

+2.8Rebound margin-4.5

0.0Turnover margin+1.9

42.5FG pct.41.6

32.43-pt pct.32.0

70.3FT pct.70.9

CHALK TALK This is UCA's first time hosting a postseason game since the 2017-18 season. ... UCA defeated North Alabama 89-63 in their last outing last Saturday. The Sugar Bears shot 59.7% from the field in the win. ... UCA's Kinley Fisher was named the ASUN sixth woman of the year, joining Randrea Wright and Jade Upshaw, who were named to the All-ASUN second team.

-- Sam Lane