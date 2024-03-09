What is too sick?

On June 24, 2022, Arkansas' 2019 trigger ban went into effect, banning pregnancy termination except in cases of an ectopic pregnancy or in a medical emergency to save the life of a mother. We are now collecting signatures for a ballot measure that would amend our Constitution and prevent the state from restricting access to abortion up to 18 weeks after fertilization or in the instance of rape or incest, fatal fetal anomaly, or when needed to protect the pregnant woman's life or physical health.

This isn't a political issue or a religious issue. Yes, it is an ethical issue. But more importantly, this is a health-care issue, and abortion is health care.

Pregnancy is an incredible time in women's lives, and it's my privilege to care for women and their families. But it's also an imperfect and incredibly vulnerable time. A pregnant woman is at a higher risk for every health complication, from blood clots and hypertension to diabetes, kidney and liver pathology. Labor and delivery is even more vulnerable, with risks for cardiopulmonary events. Miraculously, most women and babies survive unfazed and thriving, and can go home to their families.

I'm a woman, mother, and board-certified OB/GYN physician practicing in Little Rock. Pregnancy termination can be a horrific experience for a woman, for her family and friends, for her physician and medical team, and of course for her unborn baby. Whether it's performed via oral medication, a small clinic procedure, a more complicated surgical procedure, or by way of a labor induction, there are risks of bleeding, infection, injury to pelvic structures, and potential infertility and hysterectomy. Unfortunately, it still has to be available in Arkansas. I would love nothing more than perfect outcomes. I would love for every patient of mine to have a perfectly healthy fetus and have perfect physiology during pregnancy, but that isn't our reality.

I promise no woman ever wants to terminate a pregnancy. I promise you no doctor ever wants to perform a pregnancy termination. And none of us OB/GYN physicians want routine pregnancy termination to be any woman's family planning method of choice. But I can also promise that the need for it to be available legally, locally, safely, as a health-care service will persist.

Unfortunately, contraceptive methods fail, health conditions change, social situations deteriorate; these women deserve health care too.

The clinical and judicial challenge of using maternal or fetal health as a legal indication for pregnancy termination is determining that line, and who's to be involved in that decision.

How sick is too sick? How do we decide when we are treating a woman whose life is in imminent-enough danger? And when do we as doctors become felons?

Medicine has very few absolutes and much of our counseling uses probabilities. The woman whose membranes rupture at 15 weeks who's at an almost certain risk of uterine infection, whose baby's lungs will most likely never mature enough to survive outside of the womb: Is she sick enough? Does she have to develop a fever? Does she have to be septic needing ICU care?

The fetus whose chromosomes are abnormal, who has a high likelihood of congenital anomalies: How far along should that woman's pregnancy progress to prove how sick that baby is? The woman struggling with mental health complications whose IUD failed: Are suicidal ideations enough? Does there have to be a suicide attempt first?

The desired pregnancy complicated by a new breast-cancer diagnosis in whom the most effective chemotherapy will severely harm her fetus. Does she get to choose to survive? The woman whose Falope ring failed who also has a severe blood-clotting disorder requiring lifelong, teratogenic anticoagulation: How long should she wait to see how sick she and/or her fetus get?

The rape victim with kidney disease whose pregnancy would push her to dialysis or the transplant list: Can she choose to preserve her health for the children she already has? The fetus too anomalous to get a named syndrome who therefore does not have exact statistics regarding intact survival or survival at all: Does this count? The baby whose bones will be too fragile to allow lung expansion. The cherished son whose kidneys failed to form correctly. The precious daughter whose skull failed to close. Of course they matter, but so do their mothers.

And these are all real patients of mine.

The abortion amendment being proposed will open doors for doctors like me to counsel our patients effectively on their options, knowing most of these situations don't have many good outcomes. I know how complicated the processes can be, I know how complicated emotionally and physically the recovery can be, and I know the risks of doing nothing and allowing the pregnancy to continue. Some worry this will lead to extreme cases of advanced-gestation fetal death, but that would be akin to an orthopedic surgeon performing a patient-requested amputation without cause. Just because something is not explicitly illegal does not mean it won't be subject to medical justification and ethical consideration.

Let my peers and me, along with our medical boards and self-governing colleges, decide these plans of care with our patients. Let us decide together how sick is too sick. Not legislators, not judges, not prosecuting attorneys. I pray no woman ever needs these services in the future, and pray for those who have had to make these terrible choices. But I also pray for those who need pregnancy termination, that it's available locally, legally, safely. When appropriate health care is needed, travel should not be. Please join me in signing the petition and then voting for this amendment in November.

For the women of Arkansas, let us, doctors and patients, decide how sick is too sick.

Amy Galdamez, MD, is a board-certified OB/GYN physician in Little Rock.