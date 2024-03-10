20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 27-March 4 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 27

Jason Ray Coker, 51, Corsicana, Texas, and Elizabeth R. Coker, 44, Lincoln, Neb.

Ronald Bradley McKelvin, 22, and Madelyn Noel Albritton, 22, both of Camden

Blaize Tyler William Fore, 21, Ozark, and Ta'Nizjah Yanina Marie Lee, 20, Fort Smith

Jerry Lynn Caves Jr., 37, and Christina Haleigh Goode, 31, both of Muldrow, Okla..

Robert Lee Roam Jr., 67, and Reba Sue Chandler, 67, both of Fort Smith

Dallas Edward Walker, 23, and Oliviannea Kaylee Boyd, 23, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 28

Jacob Michael Schiller, 32, and Jaye Lynn Needham, 28, both of Kiowa, Okla.

Darnell Canady, 45, and Rochelle Arlene Howard, 47, both of Fort Smith

Dillon Benjamin Branham, 34, and Gabriela Lujan Balmaceda, 33, both of Fort Smith

Paul Brent Eastham, 57, and Jill Robin Hash, 63, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Feb. 29

Trace Allen Valentine, 20, and Reba Gayle Marris, 29, both of Keota, Okla.

Joshua Kendall Robbins, 30, and Christina Dawn Moore, 41, both of Greenwood

Sean Patrick Thomas Jr., 34, and Sara Marie Oliva, 40, both of Poteau, Okla.

Tye James Taylor, 28, and Jordan Lea Cooksey, 25, both of Atoka, Okla,

Brian Clay Bell, 50, and Monica Allen Myers, 52, both of Ardmore, Okla.

Zakari Tyler Sharp, 21, and LaRissa Fayeth Bates, 22, both of Fort Smith

Benjamin Franklin Longley, 29, and Mara Danielle O'Mahony, 26, both of Charleston

March 1

John Paul Johnson, 57, and Tammy Denise Perkins, 40, both of Moore, Okla.

Ronald Albert Hale, 34, Park Hill, Okla., and Kaitlyn Gail Watkins, 28, Tahlequah, Okla.

Steven Ryan Matthews, 35, and Ashley Nicole Ensey, 32, both of Fort Smith

Thomas Patrick Phalen, 36, and Danielle Rae Koster, 28, both of Greenwood

Thomas Ty Freeman, 63, and Katherine V. Jaber, 63, both of Fort Smith

Joshua Don Marion, 27, Barling, and Hunter Grace Turner, 25, Lavaca

Trenton McEver Neel, 19, and Emily Nicole Layne, 21, both of Muskogee, Okla.

March 4

Payton Skyler Jernigan, 31, Choctaw, Okla., and Haley Lynn Defate, 26, Norman, Okla..

Katie LeAnn Krebs, 21, Ozark, and Victoria Ann Daugherty, 21, Colcord, Okla.

Eric Allen Gillette, 34, and Andrea Leeann Pair, 28, both of Poteau, Okla.

Timothy Stillion, 31, and Martha Dolores Juarez Ortega, 21, both of La Porte, Texas

Cary Daniel Petersen, 39, and Dana Michelle Perry, 33, both of Greenwood

Ronald Brooks, 42, and Ariale Deanna E. Vaughn, 39, both of Fort Smith