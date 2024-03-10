Amie Bishop uses music to heal, for herself and audience

Amie Bishop turns up volume to ease trauma

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

“Sometimes, I hear that my music is a bit dark. I disagree. I am writing about my healing, and I know others are healing right along with me. And I truly want to reach those people — especially women and victims of abuse,” says Amie Bishop of Wunderpus. (Courtesy Photo))
The whole world needs therapy, according to Little Rock-based singer Amie Bishop. Her revelation came, she says, after she found herself on the couch. Now she's healing old wounds and has some songs about the process.

She

