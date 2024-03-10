Bleeding Hearts is a great perennial





Bleeding heart or Dicentra spectabilis is an old-fashioned early spring perennial which has lovely heart shaped blooms with what looks like a teardrop falling out of the heart, thus the name bleeding heart. The most common variety has pink blooms with a white teardrop, but there are other choices. 'Alba,' a white flowering form,





and 'Gold Heart,' a golden foliage form,





and the newest introduction is a red heart with a white drop called ‘Valentine’.









This early spring blooming plant produces fern-like foliage with graceful arching stems of blooms. Each year the plant will grow slightly larger and bloom longer but gets no bigger than three feet by three feet.





It likes a rich, moist but well drained soil. It will grow in light to heavy shade, but cannot take direct afternoon sun. It is often considered a spring ephemeral. It grows early, and six to eight weeks after bloom, the foliage usually dies back until the following spring.

As with many other Latin names, botanists have decided to change the name of the plant to Lamprocapnos spectabilis but I still know it as Dicentra spectabilis, but call it what you will bleeding heart is a great low care perennial for the early spring shade garden.



