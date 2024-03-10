Breakfast honors 3; includes discussion on youth

"We're All Connected" was the theme of the 17th annual Scholarship Breakfast & Sisters Meet Conference hosted by Positive People Promotions on March 2 at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Little Rock.

The event -- which was preceded by a Friday-night worship service and opened with the chance to peruse the wares and services of a handful of vendors -- was called to order by Judge LaTonya Austin Honorable. Attendees dined on a buffet meal of scrambled eggs, sausage, fruit, yogurt, hash browns, juice and coffee.

Highlighting the event was a "'NO CAP' ["no lie"] Conversation about L.I.F.E.," centering on children and youth in the community. Facilitated by social worker Kimberly Key-Bell, the talk featured panelists Paul Person, recruitment director for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (representing education); Judge Amy Dunn Johnson of the Sixth Judicial District of Arkansas (representing family/friends); Willie Davis, director of the O.K. Program of Pulaski County (representing identity); and Dale Sherman of The Sherman Agency (representing leadership).

Audience members also commented during the often spirited discussion. Receiving awards later in the program for community service and volunteerism were Dorris Alexander for her family service and caregiving; Jan Scholl for her work with the city of North Little Rock; and Elaine Rhoten for her work with St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Quincy Rice, a North Little Rock center of excellence scholar, was acknowledged as recipient of the 2024 Mary F. Swanigan Scholarship.

The breakfast also featured a presidential address by Dr. Francesica "Fran" Kelley, founder and visionary of Positive People Promotions, whose mission is to "empower students and improve life in the community." Programs of the nonprofit agency include tutoring and mentoring services for young people as well as jobs, job training, and business and ownership opportunities for low-income people and people of color.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams