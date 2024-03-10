Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Nabholz Construction Corp., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $207,455.

RESIDENTIAL

Nemo Sitaram, 216 Abington Circle, Little Rock, $975,000.

H A Custom Homes, LLC, 9 Abington Court, Little Rock, $822,000.

McCarley Construction, 2201 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock, $500,000.

GSCDEV, LLC, 5 Cobalt Cove, Little Rock, $497,700.

H A Custom Homes, LLC, 148 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $452,000.

John R. Hanks Construction, 28 Caurel Court, Little Rock, $450,000.

Stanco Construction, 7510 Geyer Spring Road, Little Rock, $400,000.

JS Inspired Builders, 195 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $380,000.

HBH Builders, Inc., 2915 Youngwood Road, Little Rock, $275,000.

GSCDEV, LLC, 401 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, $272,400.

H&D Homes, LLC, 156 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $260,000.

GSCDEV, LLC, 56 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $254,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 158 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $230,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 115 Edgewood, Little Rock, $187,000.

Myron Hodge, 1912 Sanford Drive, U-1, Little Rock, $150,000.

CJE Construction, LLC, 22 Masters Circle, Little Rock, $132,980.

Habitat for Humanity, 1812 Pinewood, Little Rock, $120,000.

McCarley Construction, 2801 Foxcroft Road, U-1, Little Rock, $85,000.