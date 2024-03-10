Business people

Matt Mozzoni has been promoted to director of brokerage at Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners' Northwest Arkansas office. Mozzoni joined Sage Partners in 2014.

Stephanie Farmer has been promoted to associate of brokerage at Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners' Northwest Arkansas office.

Andrea Anderson has been appointed as federal program manager and in-house counsel at HP Engineering, Inc. in Rogers. Anderson will be responsible for coordinating with partners on government bids across the United States.

Phil Phillips has been named by Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville as the new mortgage loan officer for the Fayetteville region. Phillips has worked in the banking industry for more than 20 years.

Marlys Bitner, APRN, recently joined the Washington Regional Cardiovascular Clinic, part of Washington Regional Walker Heart Institute, where she will be providing care to patients with acute and chronic cardiovascular conditions. Bitner holds a master of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and a bachelor of science in nursing from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.

Chelsea Rush Thompson, APRN, recently joined the Washington Regional Senior Health Clinic, part of the Pat Walker Center for Seniors, which provides primary care services for geriatric patients. Thompson earned her master of science in nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., and a bachelor of science in nursing and a bachelor of arts in biological sciences from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Madalynn Potter, PA-C, recently joined the Washington Regional Brain and Spine Surgery Clinic, part of the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Neuroscience Institute, where she will be providing care for patients with diseases and disorders of the brain, nervous system and spine. Potter earned a master of science in physician assistant studies at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock and a bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Rebekah Sanchez, PA-C, recently joined the Washington Regional Brain and Spine Surgery Clinic, part of the J.B. Hunt Transport Services Neuroscience Institute, where she will be providing care for patients with diseases and disorders of the brain, nervous system and spine. Sanchez earned a master of physician assistant studies from the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth and a bachelor of science in biology from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Megan Lahay has been named vice president commercial lender at United Bank. Lahay, who has over 16 years of experience in the banking industry, earned her bachelor of finance and general studies from Columbia College in Columbia, Mo.

Jana-Wrenay Elkins and Paxton Pope have been announced as new real estate agents at Gabel Realty. Elkins specializes in residential real estate and will be serving as an executive broker. Pope earned her residential real estate license in 2023 after graduating from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and will be serving as a sales associate.

Dr. Chad Jones III has been hired by Northwest Health as an orthopedic spine surgeon, and will be practicing at Northwest Orthopedics - Bentonville. Jones earned his medical degree at Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.

