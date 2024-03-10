Club news: tacos for sale at Two-Wheel Tuesday; military officers meet for breakfast; Hill Hikers meet in River Valley

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club has listed the schedule for March:

March 11: Tax Software Review and raffle drawing for a desktop computer

March 12: 9-11 a.m. "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New"

March 27: 9-11 a.m. "Building a Password Manager Using Excel"

March 20: 8 a.m.-noon. Help Clinic

April 6: 8 a.m.-noon. Help Clinic

March 15: 1-3 p.m. Genealogy SIG

March newsletter is on the website.

Information: (479) 696-8867 or bvcomputerclub.org.

American Legion

American Legion Post 27 will host Two-Wheel Tuesday March 12 at the post, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. Doors open at 4 p.m. and tacos will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Tacos are $2, crunchy or soft. There will be beer and drink specials.

The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 27, are holding a corned beef and cabbage dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. March 15 at the Post. The meal is $13 per plate.

Information: amlegpost27@gmail.com.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. March 16 at the Village Inn Restaurant on North College Avenue in Fayetteville. All chapter members and prospective members are welcome to attend.

If you are curious about chapter membership and what they do for the community, you are encouraged to attend and meet with members. If you've ever held or currently hold a warrant or commissioned officer position within the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, public health service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses, the group would like to meet you.

This is an informal meeting with no agenda except to come together to enjoy conversation with fellow service members.

MOAA is a nonprofit organization and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all enlisted, warrant and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired or former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter has over 100 members and actively supports these initiatives.

Information: pub-rel.moaa@gmail.com.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for walks on March 19 in Fort Smith and Van Buren. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith, 700 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point of the Fort Smith walk where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The route takes in the National Historic Site grounds where some of the points of interest are the Trail of Tears overlook along the Arkansas River, reconstructed gallows, museums and the downtown area. There is a short drive to Van Buren where the walk travels through historic Main Street, along the Lee Creek Trail and the Arkansas River. All are welcome to do either or both walks.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Also, everyone is welcome to join the monthly club meeting on at 1 p.m. March 21 at the Presbyterian Church at 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Enter through the office door and go to Classroom C.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Photography Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 21 at the First Community Bank located at 21196 U.S. Highway 71 in Pineville, Mo.

Russell Graves, a professional photographer and writer who teaches photography classes at his ranch in Texas, will be the speaker at the meeting.

The Bella Vista Photography Club is designed for photographers of all levels from Bella Vista, Bentonville and surrounding area. We have speakers, field trips and other activities that promote the development of skills and friendships. There are monthly contests, and an annual contest with the winners publicly displayed.

Information: bellavistapc.org.