Divorces granted in Sebastian County

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Sebastian and Crawford County clerk's offices Feb. 27-March 4.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

23-342. Donna Marcotte v. Mary Marcotte

23-354. Rachael Walker v. Justin Butzloff

23-638. Ashley Corner v. Dexter Corner

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

23-42. Valerie Price v. Lance Price

23-308. Chalice Laurene Page v. Robert Patrick Page

23-310. Dakota Trotter v. Brandon Trotter

23-314. Ashle Turgeon v. Dennis Turgeon

23-661. Jessica Bunch v. Dakota Bunch

24-38. Aimee Wooten v. Jeremy Wooten

24-49. Robert Bunch v. Michelle Bunch

24-54. Joseph Olguin v. Kallie Turney