Economics at home

Supporters of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas gathered Feb. 28 at the Esse Purse Museum and Store for an after-party of sorts honoring journalist and author Danielle Dreilinger.

Earlier that day, Dreilinger was at the Ron Robinson Theater to discuss her book "The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live."

According to the book's publisher, W.W. Norton, Dreilinger's work showcases a "surprising, often fiercely feminist, always fascinating, yet barely known, history of home economics [that] traces the field's history from Black colleges to Eleanor Roosevelt to Okinawa, from a Betty Crocker brigade to DIY techies. These women ... became chemists and marketers, studied nutrition, health and exercise, tested parachutes, created astronaut food and took bold steps in childhood development and education. Dreilinger brings forward the racism within the movement along with the strides taken by women of color who were influential leaders and innovators."

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal