EPC’s late run enough for state title

HOT SPRINGS -- Three weeks ago, East Poinsett County was battling just to get into a regional tournament. On Saturday, the Warriors fought their way to a state title.

Jacob Gaines directed a furious fourth quarter for East Poinsett County as it outlasted Marshall 68-61 in the Class 2A boys championship game at Bank OZK Arena.

The Warriors outscored the Bobcats 21-8 in the final eight minutes to corral their first crown since 2012.

"I'm extremely proud of my guys for never giving up in the moment, and I'm extremely happy that they continued to fight," East Poinsett County Coach JeMarcus Thaxton said. "There were moments where they could've given up, could've given in, but they didn't. They trusted each other, they trusted the process, they trusted that the work they'd put in was enough to get them over the hump.

"We talked all week about putting in work is just like putting money in the bank so you'd have something to go get when you need it. [Saturday] in the fourth quarter, when they needed it ... they still had something left in the tank. When they needed to get stops, when they needed to make shots, it was still there."

That withdrawal came at just the right time for a Warriors team that essentially scuffled its way to the top of their class.

After finishing fifth in the 2A-3 Conference during the regular season, East Poinsett County (22-11) had to rally against Buffalo Island Central just to get the regional tournament as a No. 4 seed. The Warriors eventually upset Marianna in the opening round in a game that ultimately started a postseason run that culminated with a thrilling championship win.

Jacob Gaines scored 22 points while both Dennis Gaines and Tyrus Reel finished with 13 points for the Warriors, who didn't play their first game of the season until Dec. 5 because of a deep playoff push by their football team. Omar McCuiston chimed in with 11 points.

Payton DePriest scored 17 points to lead Marshall (28-9), which ended as runner-ups for the second year in a row. Dylan Tyler had 14 points, Cole Harness finished 13 points and Bryce Griffin had 12 points. The Bobcats shot 4 of 11 (36.4%) in that fourth quarter.

"We had a good season," Marshall Coach Donnie Smith said. "Had some great moments, and we had some not-so-great moments. [Saturday] may have been one of those. I thought we played a pretty good game, but it got out of hand there toward the end.

Photo Gallery Boys 2A State Basketball Championship Photos from the Boys 2A State Basketball Championship game in Hot Springs.

"Couple of mistakes here and there, but overall I can't complain too much because we got to play in the last game."

Neither Marshall nor East Poinsett County let the other hold an advantage bigger than seven points in a tight first half. The lead changed hands seven different times in the opening half.

The Warriors led 19-12 with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter after a dunk from Jacob Gaines. But the Bobcats clawed away at the deficit and moved out front 25-24 on a pair of free throws from Tyler.

East Poinsett County dug in during the latter stages of the first half to hold a slim 31-29 margin by halftime, but it was Marshall that began to pick up steam almost immediately in the second half.

DePriest needed just seven seconds to score on a quick outlet, which started a blistering quarter of hot shooting by the Bobcats. Marshall went 11 of 15 (73.3%) from the field in the quarter. Still, it could never completely break free.

Marshall was up 57-50 with 6:26 left in the game, but a stickback by Doug Reel began a stunning flurry by the Warriors. East Poinsett County scored 18 of the final 22 points, with Jacob Gaines' lay-in with 3:02 left putting the Warriors ahead to stay.

"In that fourth quarter, it's something that we've kind of done this entire postseason," Thaxton said. "We always say just hang around, weather the storm, stay together and stay focused. Just keep playing to give yourself an opportunity in the fourth quarter, and they showed up.

"And then just being unselfish, going with the hot hand, which is something we've talked about all year. It's got to be a 'we' thing, not a 'me' thing. It doesn't matter who scores, it's just about the final score at the end of the game."