Goal achieved

HOT SPRINGS -- Marked Tree didn't allow a bucket in the closing seconds to decide the Class 1A boys state title this time around.

But the Indians removed all doubt long before the final buzzer sounded.

Ladarrius Brown scored 20 points to lead Marked Tree past Nevada 66-43 to secure its first state championship since 2001.

Last season, Marked Tree (35-3) was beaten 46-44 by County Line when Cooper Watson scored the go-ahead points with 6 seconds left in the game. It was the Indians' first appearance in a title matchup since 2017 when they lost to Earle.

This year, the Indians have played like a team intent in rectifying everything that went wrong in that game.

"I'm proud of us that we came back, and we did what we were supposed to do," Marked Tree Coach Barbara Wilburn said. "It was motivation from last year, somewhat, but we just knew that we had to get back. I think [players] just knew that they wanted the feeling to get back and know what it is to be champions.

"We had some days in practice where I had to get on them a little harder than normal, but they always knew what it'd take to get here."

Marked Tree's only three losses this season were to teams in higher classifications -- Buffalo Island Central, Osceola and Nettleton. Prior to Saturday, the Indians had won 22 straight games since their 62-45 loss to Buffalo Island Central on Dec. 30.

Marked Tree ran the winning streak to 23 with a dominant showing against Nevada. Brown got his team off and running with 3 three-pointers in the first quarter, and the Indians took off from there. Kenyon Carter and Jonah Walker both had 10 points as well.

The Indians used their size advantage on the interior and turned several of the Blue Jays' turnovers into points, many of which came at pivotal moments. Marked Tree trailed 6-5 but scored nine points off six turnovers during a 13-3 run to end the first quarter.

Nevada (30-8) regrouped in the second and cut Marked Tree's lead to 21-16 after Brycten Harris' three-pointer with 5:20 to go in the first half. But Carter knocked down a 21-footer on the Indians' ensuing trip to start a defense-infused 12-0 run that gave them a 33-16 advantage at the break.

"If you come to our practice, 98% of it is going to be defense," Wilburn said. "We make sure the intensity is higher than a game situation when we're in it. So it's just an expectation that you're going to play defense when you're out there. If you're not, you're coming out. It's just that simple.

"We keep that level of intensity high all the time."

The Blue Jays tried to keep pace in the third quarter. They finally got within striking distance with 7:36 to go in the fourth after a three-pointer by Kobe Hughey cut the Indians' lead to 43-31. But much like it's done all season, Marked Tree had a reply.

Cameron Marshall scored on the next possession to start a 10-3 spurt to put Nevada into an even deeper trench.

"We didn't shoot too well," Nevada Coach Jamario Bell said. "Didn't shoot well from the three, missed a lot of close layups. Just dug a hole that we couldn't get out of, couldn't get [the deficit] under 10."

Nevada, which got 14 points from both Harris and Kavion Coleman, pulled within 55-43 following another three from Harris, but a short shot from Walker kick-started an 11-0 run that iced the win for Marked Tree.

"I don't think we harped on last year much," Wilburn said. "We just knew what we had to do. The goal was set, they already knew what we had to do. I think we may have mentioned last year three or four times, but that's it.

"They knew where they wanted to go, and they worked so hard to get it. ... They deserved it, and I just wanted it for them so badly because we just kind of like gave it away last year. I just wanted them to have this one badly."