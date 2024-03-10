Halt to execution draws look

BOISE, Idaho -- For almost an hour, members of Idaho's execution team searched to find a suitable vein in the body of death row prisoner Thomas Creech to deliver the dose of deadly drugs needed to fulfill his death sentence. They were unable, and the state's first execution in nearly 12 years was aborted.

In fact, Creech's attorneys had warned of likely "vein access problems" with their 73-year-old client in federal appeals filings ahead of last month's failed attempt to end his life. They contended that Creech's "complex and serious medical situation," which includes an abdominal aortic aneurysm, uncontrolled high blood pressure and vascular disease, stood to make a lethal injection especially risky.

The circumstances that led to halting the execution of Idaho's longest-serving death row prisoner are rare, but not unprecedented, according to data from the nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center. Creech is now at least the seventh documented case since 2009 of a called-off execution because executioners could not establish an IV line, according to Robert Dunham, former executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.

Most of the instances since 2009 when a lethal injection was stopped because executioners couldn't establish an IV happened in the past seven years. That indicates a rising frequency, based on fewer executions in the U.S. in recent decades, which has given way to an aging death row population, Dunham said.

Creech, who's been incarcerated for almost a half-century, was first convicted in Idaho for a November 1974 double-murder in Valley County. He was later sentenced to death in 1982 after a murder conviction for beating a fellow prisoner to death.

Creech was also convicted of a fourth murder in Oregon and a fifth in California. He is suspected of killing several other people.

Creech had avoided execution 11 times dating to his first conviction. It was the 12th time he was served with a death warrant in January that ultimately saw him strapped to a gurney last month before an audience as executioners explored eight different locations for a vein on Creech's body.

Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt testified before an Idaho House committee the day after last month's unsuccessful execution. He said that members of the state's execution team physically examined Creech before his Feb. 28 execution date and were confident they would be able to locate a vein, with one caveat.

"What that examination couldn't tell was the quality of that access," Tewalt said. "So what they found is when they could establish an IV, the vein would collapse, and they would be unable to continue down that path."

Under Idaho's execution procedures, the "medical team" members tasked with carrying out the lethal injection are volunteers with training and experience administering IVs. The executioners must have at least three years of medical experience and cannot have blood or legal relationships to either the prisoner, the prisoner's victims or their respective families.

Beyond that, little else is known about who they may be, and Tewalt declined to answer questions about their specific qualifications immediately after Creech's failed execution. Idaho has on the books a law shielding any identifying information of execution participants from release in court or through public records.

Creech's attorneys with the nonprofit Federal Defender Services of Idaho said they were angry but not surprised that state prison officials were incapable of locating a vein to execute their client by lethal injection.

Every U.S. medical professional association -- including for doctors, anesthesiologists, nurses, pharmacists and EMTs -- asks members not to participate in capital punishment, according to Dunham and the associations' position statements. Some medical practitioners risk losing their licenses if they ignore the guidance.

The team tried eight times to establish an IV, with each attempt taking four to six minutes. Two attempts were made in Creech's right arm, then one in his right hand, before one in his left arm and four attempts in his lower left leg.

At least one of the executioners for Creech's lethal injection previously was involved in Idaho's two most recent executions, in 2011 and 2012, Tewalt told the House committee.