HRs send Hogs to a DH sweep

FAYETTEVILLE -- Peyton Stovall hit a towering home run in his first action of the season, and Wehiwa Aloy and Kendall Diggs added monster shots to back another pair of strong pitching starts as the University of Arkansas swept a baseball doubleheader against McNeese State on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The No. 3 Razorbacks edged the Cowboys 3-1 in in the opener, then Diggs launched a 449-foot home run high off the batter's eye in center field as an eighth inning walk-off for an 11-1 victory in Game 2.

Arkansas (12-2) won its seventh and eighth consecutive games in front of an announced crowd of 11,031. The Hogs broke out of a hitting lull to score 10 runs in the final four innings to secure the run-rule win.





Stovall, the Razorbacks' designated hitter in both games in his return from a broken foot, launched a 412-foot three-run shot over the right-field foul pole to put the Hogs up 10-1 in the eighth inning. The umpiring crew reviewed Stovall's shot and confirmed the home run ruling on the field.

"When I hit it, I kind of knew," Stovall said. "It looked like it went right over the foul pole. I knew they were probably going to look at it and whatever the call was on the field stood."

Diggs followed with his second homer of the season. The walk-off shot denied Arkansas right-hander Dylan Carter a chance to work the ninth inning for his first game of the season in his return from ligament surgery as he was fully warmed up and ready to enter.

"It was good to see the bats break loose late in the game," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It was good to see some guys swing the bat pretty good there, especially towards the end of the second game."

Arkansas aces Hagen Smith (2-0) and Brady Tygart (3-0) both picked up wins in four-inning starts based on pitch-count limits, while Gabe Gaeckle and Koty Frank each logged his third save with multi-inning closings.

Stovall went 3 for 8 on the day and Aloy, the Hogs' shortstop. collected 5 RBI, including two-out singles to score the first runs in both games.

McNeese State (8-7) was in contention throughout the first game and most of the second before the Razorbacks had their first multi-run inning of the day with a four-run fifth inning.

Jayson Jones started that uprising with a solo shot, his team-high third that went 409 feet just over the center field wall.

Will Edmundson hit a one-out single and Stovall followed with a walk. Starter Zach Voss (0-3) struck out Diggs for the second out. Aloy then showed patience by taking a close pitch to work the count to 3-1. Voss hung an 80-mph slider and Aloy crushed it.

"He got a pitch he could handle and he hit it about as far as you can hit it," Van Horn said.

Aloy's three-run shot traveled an estimated 468 feet, which is believed to be the second-longest Arkansas home run of the TrackMan era behind a 470 footer from Jared Wegner in a 5-0 win over Auburn last March 19.

"That's probably my second-longest homer," said Aloy, a transfer from Sacramento State. "I hit one last year that was farther.

"I'm just relaxing, just swinging at my pitches that I can drive and pitches in the zone especially."

The Cowboys had chances to do damage in the second and fourth innings against Tygart, but he escaped both jams.





After hitting Braden Duhon and Parker Stroh with pitches with one out around Easton Dowell's walk, Tygart strucked out nine-hole hitter Gage Trahan and Conner Westenberg to get out of the second inning.

In the fourth, Duhon and Dowell hit one-out singles before Stroh struck out. Tygart then hit Trahan with a 1-2 pitch to load the bases. Westenberg followed with a shot that was headed to right field for a two-run single, but the ball hit Trahan in the right foot as he tried to jump out of the way for an automatic out to end the inning.

Arkansas won the opener 3-1 behind strong pitching performances from Smith and Gaeckle, a freshman.

Smith walked three, including two in a shaky first inning, but he struck out 9 over 4 innings to reach 40 on the season in 17 innings. Smith, matched in a pitcher's duel with right-hander Cameron LeJeune (2-1), allowed 1 hit and threw 64 pitches, 38 for strikes.

He was being limited to 75 or fewer pitches because he'll have one less day to rest before the Hogs' SEC opener on Friday against Missouri.

"I thought our hitters did a good job of trying to chase the starter out of there after a little bit," McNeese State Coach Justin Hill said. "Obviously we were able to do it by kind of being patient, even though we were not getting anything offensively going.

"He's tough, but the only way you can beat a guy like that is have another on the other side matching him with zeros. I thought Cameron LeJeune did a great job with that today. We had some opportunities, but just couldn't quite punch anything across and that was kind of of the difference in the game."

Arkansas had nine hits in the opener, but LeJeuene and JT Moeller limited the Hogs to single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.

Aloy drove in fellow Hawaiian Nolan Souza with a two-out single in the third. Ben McLaughlin hit a leadoff double in the fourth and scored on Hudson White's two-out double.

After McNeese State pulled within 2-1 in the sixth on Braden Duhon's RBI single off Will McEntire, the Razorbacks responded in the bottom of the inning. Jared Sprague-Lott led off with a single, moved up on White's single and scored on pinch hitter Peyton Holt's one-out single to set the final score of 3-1.