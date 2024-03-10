Hunter gives commission earful about WMA

Imagine a neighbor that hunts on your land coming to your house and chewing you out for mowing your grass.

He demands that you quit doing everything you're doing, insisting that you, with your fancy wildlife biology degrees and combined years of experience managing wildlife, don't know diddly squat about deer. He's been a hunting your property all his life, and he's sick and tired of you messing it up.

Such an exchange occurred recently at a Game and Fish Commission committee meeting. It was at one of the meetings held the third Wednesday of every month in which the commission actually deliberates over the agency's business. At these meetings, which last all day, the commissioners hear detailed reports about every facet of the agency's operation.

I have attended almost all of the committee meetings since 2005. Covering them has given me a master's level education on the Game and Fish Commission, but I am exposed to only a fraction of the information a commissioner has to digest every month. I wouldn't dare claim to be as knowledgable as a commissioner, let alone as knowledgeable as a staff member with 15-20 years of experience.

The guy representing the Wattensaw Bowhunters Association was extremely upset about the commission ruining all of the deer habitat at Wattensaw with what he deemed to be excessive cutting of timber in his favorite hunting areas. The commission turned the whole place into a thicket and has not left a single tree big enough on which to hang a stand. He added that the commission seems to be run by a bunch of foresters that don't know a darned thing about deer and wildlife.

The longer he talked, the madder he got. The members of the commission did not interrupt or contradict the man, who wrapped up his tirade by citing an adjacent private acreage is a model for proper wildlife management.

One commissioner asked the man if he had personally hunted the private acreage. He started to say that he does, but he braked himself with a fair amount of coughing and throat clearing when he realized that the commissioner who asked the question is a member of the family that owns that property.

Had the man been receptive, that would have been an educational opportunity to explain that monolithic acreages of old growth timber are not ideal wildlife habitat. Selective timber harvest opens the canopy and allows sunlight to bathe the forest floor. Prescribed fire reduces ground clutter on the forest floor and small woody growth. Together, these practices promote growth of native grasses, forbs and legumes that diversify the food supply for deer, turkey, quail, songbirds and other wildlife. For the same reasons, the commission uses these same forest management practices on green tree reservoirs in order to provide a greater diversity of nutrition for migratory waterfowl. It is Wildlife Management 101.

The day after the tirade, I discussed it with a senior member of the commission's wildlife management staff.

"It's easy to see what his beef really is," the source said. "He and the guys that were with him were in their mid 70s, wouldn't you say? It's a fact that guys of a certain age don't want to walk more than a hundred yards off a road. That's what they're used to, and yes, some of our practices have changed the appearance of the woods that they are used to hunting. The kind of habitat they like to hunt is still there in abundance, but they have to work harder to get to it."

I hunted Wattensaw years ago when I drew controlled hunt permits for the area. I thought then that cutting timber and prescribed fire would do it a world of good. I encountered the quality of deer I sought by hiking deep into he backcountry along Wattensaw Bayou. Getting in and back out required extensive use of a compass and GPS. Had I killed a deer, I would have had quite a job getting it out. I'm not sure I would be so gung-ho today, so I get it.

Still, the guy that harangued the commission made an error that many in his position make. When addressing a body that owns the land and makes the rules where you play, showing respect and humility will get you a lot more points than bluster and bile.