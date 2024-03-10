It’s official! WAC offers biggest season of Broadway shows

Iconic music, dance moves and comedy on WAC season

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

The national tour of “Peter Pan” flies into the Walton Arts Center for eight performances starting Sept. 24. The 70-year-old musical is updated by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and is directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price with choreography by Lorin Latarro. (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy)
The national tour of “Peter Pan” flies into the Walton Arts Center for eight performances starting Sept. 24. The 70-year-old musical is updated by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and is directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price with choreography by Lorin Latarro. (Courtesy Photo/Matthew Murphy)

"It's showtime!"

Music, comedy and classic Broadway are at the center of the next season of shows at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

"This is our biggest season yet," enthuses Jennifer Ross, WAC vice president of programming.

Upcoming Events