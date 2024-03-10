It’s official! WAC offers biggest season of Broadway shows

"It's showtime!"
Music, comedy and classic Broadway are at the center of the next season of shows at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.
"This is our biggest season yet," enthuses Jennifer Ross, WAC vice president of programming.
Iconic music, dance moves and comedy on WAC season
Today at 1:00 a.m.
"It's showtime!"
Music, comedy and classic Broadway are at the center of the next season of shows at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.
"This is our biggest season yet," enthuses Jennifer Ross, WAC vice president of programming.