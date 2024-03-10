Facts are stubborn

Critic of Donald Trump and letter-writer Allen Seay railed against the cogent and logical conclusions columnist Mike Masterson made on Feb. 25 regarding the Trump court rulings. Of course, the emotional rantings fell flat because facts and logic are stubborn things.

Seay wants the reader to be snookered into believing Trump defrauded big New York banks by overvaluing properties for the purpose of getting lower interest rates. Predicting real estate "value" is subjective and speculative, to a large degree. Donald Trump and the big banks negotiated an arm's length transaction that satisfied them both. I believe in no way did "The Don" pull the wool over the financial institutions' eyes.

No money was "left on the table" because Trump wasn't going to pay any more than he had to. Other investors possibly competed for his business. Beggars can't be choosers.

Nobody but the most myopic Trump hater believes New York banks are mere gullible cow punchers (apologies to real cow punchers) who require a district attorney to pad their profits.

A judge who allows a third party to bring a lawsuit against a private citizen for fulfilling a legal contractual agreement, in my opinion, is the real threat to our democratic republic.

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

State of world today

Scrolling through the paper last Sunday morning, in the Arkansas section, I saw children in green shirts running. My first thought was a school shooting, but it was the marathon.

This is the sad state of affairs we live in today.

REBECCA JONES

Sherwood

Their cognitive issues

Although I consistently enjoy John Brummett's columns, I strongly disagree with what he wrote for the March 5 edition of the ADG. He indicated that our presidential choice this year will be between a doddering old man and an evil one.

Though our country desperately needs statesmanship once again, it appears certain that we will have to choose between two old white men, both "showing their age." But one of them has a strong moral compass and a deep abiding love for this country. The other has no moral compass and loves nothing but himself, if loving truly is even possible for him.

Why does Mr. Trump get a pass on his cognitive issues?

MARK WALZ

Hot Springs Village

On church and state

Don Curdie is correct in his letter last Sunday when writing that the term "separation of church and state" is not in the Constitution (which, by the way, does not contain the word "God"). He is also correct when he argues that the practice of beginning legislative sessions with prayer began with the First Congress, and that paid chaplains was a congressional action.

However, Curdie does not explain that the religious issue was a very divided one in Congress. Several founders were either non-Christian, Deist, Anglican Deists or Unitarian. George Washington affiliated with the Anglican church but did not believe in the trinity. John Adams Sr. was a Unitarian, Thomas Jefferson was a nominal Christian-Deist, and James Madison and Benjamin Franklin were Deists (believer in God but not the Trinity). The Puritan influence was very strong as well. Readers must remember that 12 of the 13 colonies had colony-sponsored churches (Rhode Island was the exception where freedom of worship existed).

We are still battling the separation of church and state. Some states have experienced local battles with statues of the Ten Commandments being placed on government property. Arkansas has faced this issue and it has not yet been solved. Citizen tax monies should not be used to encourage a theocracy. Gov. Sarah Sanders has promoted theocracy through the LEARNS ACT with the voucher portion.

Curdie claims that liberals have pushed excluding religion from the public sphere and caused prayer to be outlawed in public schools. The fact is that the prayer ban relates to required one-religion prayers. No private prayer has been banned. Should Curdie not know, even Arkansas has become a state with a great variety of faiths. And to blame the prayer ban for society's ills demonstrates an immature and unreasonable mindset.

JOHN W. "DOC" CRAWFORD

Arkadelphia

Address wealth gap

There is not enough attention given to the "wealth gap" in America: the concentration of wealth among the richest citizens. It is summed up in the old phrase: "The rich get richer and the poor get poorer."

The wealth gap is measured in different ways. For example, The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reports:

The top 10 percent of households by wealth had $6.5 million on average. As a group, they held 66.6 percent of total household wealth.

The bottom 50 percent of households by wealth had $50,000 on average. As a group, they held only 2.6 percent of total household wealth.

Or, it can be examined by race, also reported by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank:

Black families owned about 24 cents for every $1 of white family wealth, on average.

Hispanic families owned about 19 cents for every $1 of white family wealth, on average.

There is a consistent political correlation to the wealth gap. The concentration of wealth at the top increases under Republicans, while some of the disparity between rich and poor lessens when Democrats are in charge.

The Reagan administration popularized the term "trickle-down economics." The theory was that if more and more wealth was given to the richest, some of it would make its way to the non-rich via jobs, consumer goods, etc. While this principle is still popular among Republicans, there is no evidence that it has ever worked.

The most reasonable solution to the wealth gap is to raise taxes on the rich and lower them for the non-rich. This would be supported by safety-net programs such as Social Security and Medicaid among others.

EARL BABBIE

Hot Springs Village