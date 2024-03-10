Local notes: Free archaeological programs; theme song contest coming; free legal aid

Free Legal Aid

There will be a walk-in clinic for veterans who need help with a civil legal need from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Homeless Program Office, 228 E. Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville or 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Mental Health Clinic, Building 44, 1100 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville.

Civil legal services include:

Domestic services including divorce, custody and visitation, child support, modifications, paternity, adoption, name change, minor/adult guardianship, orders of protection, domestic violence and more

Housing services including landlord/tenant, evictions, housing discrimination, foreclosure, disaster relief and simple deeds

Benefits including medicaid, unemployment, social security, employment discrimination, disability rights/benefits, workers compensation and school loans

Other services include wills and estates, power of attorney, chapter 7 bankruptcy, record sealing/ expungement, income tax and more.

Information: (800) 952-9243 or arlegalaid.org.

Hobbs State Park

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host two free archaeological programs for March Archaeological Month.

The first program will be held at 2 p.m. March 10 at the park's visitor center. Michelle Rathberger, educational outreach coordinator, Arkansas Archeological Survey in Fayetteville, will present "Archaeology of Native Foods." The program will discuss what foods are native to Arkansas, how people in the past prepared those foods, how did they find them and how archaeologists find and learn about these foods and how they were made.

Program participants will play a foraging simulation to try out finding food in nature. (Fun for adults too)

The second program will be at 2 p.m. March 24 at the park's visitor center. Dr. Carl Drexler, station archaeologist and research associate professor at the Arkansas Archaeological Survey in Magnolia, will present "History in the Ozarks' Dirt: Archaeology at Van Winkle's Mill." Drexler's presentation will summarize the many years of archaeological work at Historical Van Winkle Hollow with emphasis on the lumber industry in Northwest Arkansas and the myth of the isolated Arkansas hillbilly.

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Theme Song Contest

KUAF Public Radio will launch a Community Spotlight Theme Song Contest to find new theme music for its Community Spotlight series. Aspiring musicians and composers are invited to submit their original compositions for consideration.

Submissions will open April 5 and close May 3. Musicians may submit one song per entry and producers and bands are welcomed. Submissions should include 3-4 inputs. The grand prize for the winning composition includes free studio time at East Hall Recording Studio.

Information: kuaf.com/themesongcontest.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

March 12: The Lands & Waters on Which All Life Depends. Kim Dutton, NWA Director of the Nature Conservancy, leads a class how this science-based, partner oriented work touches the Natural State and across the globe. Nature Conservancy Office, 10-11:30 a.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

March 14: Watershed Management Practices for a Growing Economy. Management of water resources in NWA becomes more challenging as the population reaches one million people by 2045. This class looks at the history, challenges and best management practices for urban and rural areas. OLLI Office, 1:30-3:30 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers

March 15: Knitting Stitches for Spring & Summer Knitting. Learn the stitches to make a breezy summer garment. Join inveterate knitter Judith Tavano and master three summer stitches. Knitting keeps the fingers and brain nimble. OLLI Office, 10 a.m. to noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.