Maryland bills aim to revamp juvenile justice

As the busiest part of the session draws near, both chambers of Maryland's General Assembly have scrambled to push out juvenile justice bills to quell calls from constituents to address the rise in certain crimes.

And, though they started as identical bills, the legislation drafted by Maryland's House and Senate have morphed into policies with glaring differences. Bill sponsors Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Chair Will Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat, and House Judiciary Committee Chair Luke Clippinger, a Baltimore Democrat, have one month to meld their measures.

But Smith and Clippinger had different motivations behind the bill's drafting.

"Brooklyn was very hard," Clippinger said, referring to the July mass shooting that occurred in his district and left two dead and 28 injured.

"There's no question" that influenced the drafting of the legislation, Clippinger said. But he can also point to instances where children were accused of crimes and sent home, while others returned to the Department of Juvenile Services repeatedly.

"The perception is that there's nothing that's really stopping this from happening," he said. "The truth is that every single kid is different, and every single kid is coming at this from a different place with a different set of circumstances, and they're going into a system that has to be -- and is deliberately -- opaque."

Juvenile-court records are shielded from the public under state law. Clippinger said this is done deliberately and in the hope that minors will receive the services they need and redirect their paths.

Clippinger also said he took "some of the lessons learned" from briefings held ahead of the 2024 session and matched them with "some of the broader concerns that were coming from people in the community," particularly regarding children who re-offend, oversight of the Department of Juvenile Services and access to rehabilitative programming.

Smith was more driven by what he called "points of failure in the system," notably DJS -- "which is the largest part of this whole thing," he said.

Smith said that conversations in the interim demonstrated that recent changes were "necessary and the right thing to do," but were more than DJS "was prepared to accept and fully develop." Services weren't being provided in a timely manner, there weren't enough contracted vendors and children were being sent out of state for inpatient substance abuse and mental health treatment.

As originally drafted, the legislation would allow judges to extend probationary periods if children have two unexcused absences from their court-mandated treatment programs.

The Senate bill was amended to give judges discretion to not extend probationary periods in spite of those absences if they find the child has substantially completed their program. If probation is extended, judges would receive a progress report if children accrue four additional unexcused absences.

Currently, the maximum amount of probation a child can get for a misdemeanor is six months, which can be extended up to one year. For a felony, the initial sentence is one year with a possible extension of up to two years.

Clippinger said "it was becoming clear" that minors were either unable to enroll in rehabilitation programming, or were "running the clock and not engaging" at all. He also noted that juvenile-court judges don't have tools to enforce participation.

"So, part of the probation extension was to make sure that you truly have enough time," Clippinger said.

The legislation also expands the charges that 10- to 12-year-olds can face. For the House, that includes third-degree sex offenses, animal mutilation and firearms charges.

Car theft is also among the charges. Under the House bill, those children would attend diversion programs on their first offense for a firearm or car theft charge. Subsequent charges would land them under the purview of DJS.

The Senate bill also increases the charges for that age group to include third-degree sex offenses and the same firearms offenses as the House bill, but strikes the mutilation of animals.

Children who steal cars -- regardless of the number of occurrences -- would be subject to Child in Need of Services petitions.

According to Clippinger, only six kids in this age group committed car thefts that resulted in complaints in 2022. He said firearms charges that year were similarly low.

Senate lawmakers are particularly invested in the CINS process because competency in the courts can be hard to achieve for younger children.

According to Smith, two-thirds of children age 10 to 12 are deemed incompetent to stand trial and languish under inadequate supervision without access to rehabilitative services.

The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee rejected an amendment offered by Sen. Jill Carter, a Baltimore Democrat, that would have more closely matched the House bill by requiring children age 10 to 12 facing gun charges to go through the CINS process. Smith called it "a policy choice," noting that children can't be on supervised detention, or detained in DJS facilities under CINS.

"Firearms are inherently dangerous, and we have a serious health crisis with regard to gun violence in Maryland," Smith said at a recent news conference. "Sometimes that will necessitate someone being under supervised housing because whatever is happening in the house and because [of] whatever the individual is doing out in the community. It's a very, very serious offense, and that's why we drew that line."

Clippinger said finding a child in possession of a gun "has to be an all-hands-on-deck, what-the-hell-is-going-on moment" that "justifies putting them in a different category."

"But that's where there are questions, because then people look at a 10-year-old and they're a fifth grader -- maybe a fourth grader -- and they don't want to see the kid get detained," Clippinger said.

"But when they have a firearm, I think the community has a responsibility to stop and say, 'Wait a minute: Not just where did you get it, but why on earth would you have that in the first place?'" Clippinger said.

Several Democratic lawmakers fear that this policy is a step backward from the Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2022, which limited criminal charges for 10- to 12-year-olds to only crimes deemed violent under Maryland law, such as carjacking, rape and murder.

Clippinger said his goal is not to "tear down everything that was passed" in 2022, but to put guardrails on those policies to stop children from reentering the system.

Smith said that the policy discrepancies will be addressed in a conference committee hearing later this session, but that he plans to speak with Clippinger before they reach that point.