NCAA dream not met as UALR falls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- The dream of returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016 ended for top-seeded Arkansas-Little Rock as it fell to No. 3 seed Morehead State 69-55 in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Saturday night at the Ford Center.

OVC Player of the Year Riley Minix scored a game-high 26 points on 10-of -16 shooting and pulled down 7 rebounds while playing all 40 minutes.

Drew Thelwell scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, including several big shots in the final minutes to seal the win for the Eagles. Kalil Thomas finished with 13 points and four assists.

Bradley Douglas led UALR with 14 points off the bench. Khalen Robinson finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Jamir Chaplin and DeAntoni Gordon added 11 and nine points, respectively.

"We just didn't shoot the ball well," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "Give them credit. They're a good solid basketball team just like we are. It was a heck of a basketball game. There is a reason why [Minix] is Player of the Year. He is a good basketball player. I thought Drew Thelwell really shot the ball well. We just never could get into a rhythm."

Things were not looking good for the Trojans early as Morehead State took a 21-4 lead nine minutes into the game behind several buckets from Minix and Thomas, as well as back-to-back three-pointers from Jordan Lathan.

UALR responded with a 14-0 run capped by a layup from Robinson at the 6:07 mark of the first half that cut the deficit to 21-18. But the Eagles pushed the lead back to 29-18 with 3:50 to go in the half.

Seven straight points from Chaplin pulled UALR to within 29-25 at the 1:28 mark. Bradley Douglas' driving layup with four seconds before halftime left Morehead State hanging onto a 32-27 advantage.

Minix led all scorers with 13 points in the first 20 minutes. UALR was paced by Robinson and Chaplin, who each had seven apiece in the opening half.

"They went on a run, but we knew what to do to adjust and to get back on top and right the ship," Minix said after celebrating the win. "All of their [UALR] points, we had an impact on. We could have changed some things to stop them from scoring. It wasn't like they were just killing us."

Another impact on the game was the lack of production from UALR's 6-10 senior forward Makhel Mitchell. After suffering a shoulder injury in Friday's semifinal win over Western Illinois, Mitchell was on the floor Saturday, but clearly not at 100%. He played 22 minutes, but was held scoreless and had just two rebounds.

"He was basically playing with one arm," Walker said. "It popped out again last night. He gave us what he could give us in this basketball game and I appreciate that. He wasn't the same guy out there and that's why he played less minutes."

UALR started the second half on a 9-3 run and took its first lead of the game on a pullup jumper from Robinson to put the Trojans on top 36-35 at the 15:44 mark.

Minix scored seven straight points as the Eagles took a 46-39 lead at the under-12 media timeout. A three-pointer from Jaylen Crocker-Johnson pulled the Trojans to within 50-44, but Morehead State answered with a 7-0 run for a 57-44 advantage with seven minutes to go and forcing a Trojans timeout.

UALR would make a final push, cutting the gap to 59-53 with 4:05 to play following a jumper from Chaplin. However, that would be as close as the Trojans would get as Thelwell his two three-pointers and converted on a tough layup in the final three minutes.

"I told the [players], life doesn't always go your way," Walker said. "Of course, we wanted to win the championship. They wanted to win, too. It didn't happen for us.

"There is only two things in sports: There is winning and there is misery. There is only two things and we're in misery. Things don't always go your way. That doesn't mean you can't learn something from it and come back and redeem yourself."