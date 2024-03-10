FOOTBALL

Broncos trade WR Jeudy

The Denver Broncos have agreed to send wide receiver and former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns for a pair of 2024 draft picks, two people with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Saturday. The people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the impending deal wasn't immediately announced by either team, said the Broncos would receive fifth- and sixth-round picks in next month's NFL Draft when the trade becomes official next week. The Browns are getting a complement for No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper and another major target and deep threat for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Broncos will save $13 million in both cash and salary cap space by moving on from Jeudy. The first of the two draft picks they're receiving is the first pick of the fifth round. That gives Denver eight selections in the April draft. The Broncos have cleared nearly $50 million in cap space in the last few days after informing quarterback Russell Wilson they would release him when the new league year begins next week.

GOLF

Scheffler, Lowry share lead

Scottie Scheffler was six shots behind, losing ground and nearly losing his mind on another tough day at Bay Hill. What saved him was his putter -- yes, his putter -- that allowed him to end Saturday with a share of the lead with Shane Lowry. Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, one-putted his final seven greens, four of them for birdie, for a 2-under 70. Lowry also bounced back with two late birdies, one from just outside 30 feet on the par-3 17th, for a 70. They were at 9-under 207, one shot ahead of U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark, and they all owe a small debt of gratitude to Will Zalatoris. Zalatoris had a five-shot lead over the field at one point, only to make two double bogeys over the final five holes that allowed everyone to catch up. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore posted a 73 on Saturday and is at even-par 216 overall.

Late surge spurs Kohles

Ben Kohles had four birdies over his last five holes Saturday for a 9-under 63 and a two-shot lead in the Puerto Rico as he chases his first PGA Tour title. Kohles was tied for the lead with fellow Virginia alum Jimmy Stanger when he hit wedge to about 6 feet for birdie on the 17th, and then recovered from two shots in the rough by making a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 closing hole at Grand Reserve. Stanger was behind him and three-putted for bogey from 12 feet on the par-5 15th. He bounced back with a birdie on the 17th and shot 67. He was two shots behind along with Brice Garnett (68) and Matti Schmid (68). Kohles was at 18-under 198. Former University of Arkansas golfer Nicolas Echavarria is in eighth place at 13-under 203. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 66 on Saturday and stands at 11-under 205.

Three tied in LPGA

Lydia Ko and Bailey Tardy each shot 6-under 66s on Saturday and joined Sarah Schmelzel, who finished with a 69, to top the leaderboard after the third round of the Blue Bay LPGA on China's southern island of Hainan. Ruixin Liu was two shots behind the three leaders after a 69. Savannah Grewal shot a 64 -- the best round of the day -- and was three strokes back along with Minjee Lee (70). Tardy had the halfway lead at the U.S. Women's Open last year, but said she was "extremely nervous there." This time could be different as she chases her first LPGA Tour victory. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez turned in a 68 on Saturday and is at 5-under 211 overall.

Ancer leads in Hong Kong

First-round co-leader Abraham Ancer birdied five of his final eight holes Saturday for an 8-under 62 and a five-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural LIV Golf tournament in Hong Kong. Ancer had a two-round total of 15-under 125 on the Hong Kong Golf Club course. Harold Varner III and Eugenio Chacarra, who shot second-round 66s, were tied for second.

MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen cruises

Max Verstappen stayed firmly on course for another season of dominance in Formula 1 on Saturday by winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Even after just two races, and despite turmoil at Red Bull, Verstappen seems in near-total control on the track as he aims for a fourth consecutive title this year. Still, he had to share the attention with 18-year-old Oliver Bearman, who was a surprise seventh in his first F1 race as a Ferrari stand-in. The Dutch driver won easily ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez by 8.6 seconds on the road, 13.6 once a time penalty for Perez was factored in. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third.

TENNIS

Gauff rallies just in time

Coco Gauff rallied just in time to avoid an early exit from the BNP Paribas Open, edging Clara Burel 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Saturday. The U.S. Open women's champion trailed 4-0 and then 5-2 in her opening match in the tournament, leaving her a game away from becoming the second top American upset by Burel this year. The No. 47-ranked player from France beat No. 5 Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Australian Open. The third-seeded Gauff advanced to face Lucia Bronzetti in the third round. The Italian knocked off No. 32 Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-4.

SKIING

Italian skier first at GS

Italian skier Federica Brignone used a blistering second run to win the season's penultimate women's World Cup giant slalom Saturday and stay in contention for the discipline title. Brignone needed to gain at least 36 points more than GS standings leader Lara Gut-Behrami did, and managed to do so with the help of first-run leader Sara Hector. The Olympic GS champion from Sweden finished runner-up and pushed Gut-Behrami into third position. The Swiss star would have locked up the title if she had finished second. But after winning four races this season, Gut-Behrami is still in a favorable position to clinch it next week, carrying a 95-point lead over Brignone into the season-ending GS at the World Cup finals in Austria. A race win is worth 100 points.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Clara Burel, of France, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)



Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, returns to Lorenzo Sonego, of Italy, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

