100 years ago

March 10, 1924

CAMDEN -- Jett Vaughan, driver of the Ford automobile which was struck by a Missouri Pacific passenger train here last night, resulting in the death of the Misses Grace and Lula Vaughan, sisters of Vaughan, and Miss Georgia Allen, local Southwestern telephone operators, is conscious tonight and the attending physicians at the local hospital says he has a chance to recover. Vaughan explained the tragedy by saying he had the curtains up on his car and that the rain had obscured his vision through the windshield. The crossing on Jackson street, where the accident occurred, is down hill and with a curve across the railroad tracks, Vaughan said that he did not see the train in time to avert being struck.

50 years ago

March 10, 1974

Walter Hussman Jr. has been named publisher of the Arkansas Democrat, and he will assume overall responsibility for the newspaper as soon as the sale is completed. The announcement was made by Walter Hussman, president and publisher of WEHCO Media, Inc. Hussman, 27, also was elected president of Little Rock Newspapers, Inc., which signed an agreement last week to purchase the newspaper. Little Rock Newspapers, Inc., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of WEHCO Media, Inc., which publishes the Palmer Newspapers and owns and operates radio and television stations and CATV systems in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

25 years ago

March 10, 1999

Under a court-approved agreement, Paula Corbin Jones will receive only $200,000 of the $850,000 settlement with President Clinton, and any future earnings from endeavors related to her sexual harassment suit against him will go first to pay her lawyers, one of her former attorneys said. Those endeavors could include book, movie or television deals. The original settlement check from Clinton was issued Jan. 12 and was made out to Jones; the Dallas law firm of Rader, Campbell, Fisher and Pyke; Jones' initial attorneys Gilbert Davis and Joseph Cammarata; and attorney William McMillan III.

10 years ago

March 10, 2014

PINE BLUFF -- A group of Pine Bluff pastors and concerned residents is hoping to gather enough signatures for a ballot initiative asking voters to limit nightclub hours in the city. The Pine Bluff City Council last month rejected a proposal sponsored by Alderman Wayne Easterly calling for all private clubs holding Class B licenses from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to stop serving alcohol at 3 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. ... Had the ordinance passed, a special election would have been held for the public to vote on the issue. Joanna Edwards, who is part of the movement to gather signatures, said she was disappointed that the aldermen wouldn't let the people of Pine Bluff have their say. ... Edwards said 3,000 signatures are needed to place the measure on the ballot.