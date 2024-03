Cookie is large German shepherd. She is very calm and a little shy. She is said to be good with kids, adults and other dogs. When she came to us she was heartworm positive. She has finished up her treatments and is ready to find her forever home. Her estimated date of birth is Dec. 1, 2020. For information on adopting this lovable girl from the Humane Society of Pulaski County, visit warmhearts.org.