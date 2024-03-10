QB Green soaking in knowledge with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The four-way quarterback battle this spring for the University of Arkansas has started in favor of the largest and most-experienced of the quartet.

Junior transfer Taylen Green has taken his reps exclusively with the firs team through two open practices inside Walker Pavilion.

Green, a 6-6, 227-pounder, got in the portal after playing in 28 games and starting 22 in three seasons at Boise State.

The native of Lewisville, Texas, said he was looking to land closer to home and get some top-notch instruction in 2024, and he says he's found it at Arkansas under Coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino.

"The big thing was Coach Pitt and Coach Petrino," Green told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "Of course, Coach Petrino's resume speaks for itself with all the different quarterbacks he's trained and developed and coached, one of them being Lamar [Jackson] in Louisville, it definitely sticks out to me.

"Just his knowledge of the game, that's what I want. I believe he can help me reach my potential. When I'm in there in the meetings, I'm just a soak, trying to take in every single thing that I can that's going to help me in the game. Because the more that I know, the more the game slows down."

Green, 21, said he prayed and had discussions with family members about casting his fortunes with the Razorbacks this season.

"I was talking to my family and being close to home and driving distance so they can go to a lot of my games," Green said. "A couple of my teammates, Jaylon Braxton, he's from the Dallas area. I saw him on my visit and I've been knowing him since I was like 7 years old.

"We've been running on the same track team since I was like 7. We go way back. The transfer [tailback] Ja'Quinden Jackson, he's from the Dallas area, too. And you know Dom[inique Johnson], just a lot of Dallas ties helped in my decision, too."

Green has so far headed the group of quarterbacks vying to replace three-year starter KJ Jefferson. Junior Jacolby Criswell of Morrilton, who transferred in from North Carolina prior to 2023, redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton of Kennesaw, Ga., and true freshman K.J. Jackson of Montgomery, Ala., have taken reps with the second and third units through the first couple of practices.

Pittman said the NCAA now allowing walk-throughs and other factors led to Green opening with the first group.

"Taylen, we've seen some out of him before, with the walks and all this kind of stuff and meeting time he puts in and all that kind of stuff," Pittman said Friday. "So it was different than throwing a guy in with the ones the first day of practice because the rules have allowed us to do more before practice starts.

"I like where we're at with the quarterbacks. I think they're battling in there. I think Malachi had a better day today than he did on Thursday, Cris is doing well.

"I like where K.J.'s at. Taylen's doing a fine job. So I like where they're at. They like each other. They're competing hard against each other. The one thing I'm seeing a little bit more out of them this year is they all seem to possess really good leadership qualities and take ownership of their own mistakes, but yet have really good leadership skills. That's what you've got to have at the quarterback position."

Green, who did an on-field video shoot with offensive line teammates on the UA's Hogs-plus outlet after Friday's practice, described the quarterback competition as "cool."

"That's one of the reasons why I came here is just to compete," Green said. "I feel like competition brings out the best of everybody. ... When I wake up, I'm just trying to be the first one here and the last one out. Just trying to do the little things right.

"They're doing the exact same thing. They're competing and putting their best foot forward, too. So you know it's a healthy competition. We always encourage each other. There's no bad blood or anything like that. When Jacolby makes a good play, I encourage him and when I make a good play he's encouraging and the same with Malachi, Austin [Ledbetter], K.J. and Rykar [Acebo]. Everybody in that room just wants everybody to be the best they can be, because at the end of the day it helps the whole team."

Green continues a recent tradition of large quarterbacks under Pittman, with the 6-3, 247-pound Jefferson following 6-6, 228-pound Feleipe Franks.

Green said refining his footwork is a key focus during his preparation for the season.

"Being disciplined with [footwork]," he said. "Even though a play breaks down, just my pocket movement, how I manage the pocket, kind of like how Tom Brady managed the pocket.

"Of course he's not the fastest but a lot of people can't touch him in the pocket because he knows how to manage it, he knows how to move in it. That's what I really want to improve on this next year is how I move in the pocket.

"It's a little different being 6-6, so you know one step of mine is like a yard or two. So just being subtle and calm feet in my different drops, whether it's a two-step, a three-step or a five-step drop, just having calm feel in my pocket."

Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson has already gotten a good look at Green and noted his speed.

"That dude can move," Jackson said. "He has a great arm, but I feel like he really can dominate you with running the ball. There were times where I had him out-leveraged whenever I was surfing. I had him out-leveraged, and he'll still pull it and get outside. When it comes down to it, if he really needs to, he's going to use his speed and get those yards."

Senior receiver Andrew Armstrong said Green put in work over the winter in a leadership capacity.

"Oh man, he's trying to get everybody going," Armstrong said. "He's reaching out, trying to get people to come up there to throw with the quarterbacks. Everybody's trying to come in, learn the plays, having a group discussion about it. So he's definitely filling in that role of trying to be a leader."

Said Green, "I'm just going to be myself. At the end of the day I'm going to make sure my teammates know I came here to win. I came here and I'm going to be the hardest worker and be the most accountable and be consistent. You know they can expect me to be the same person whether things get tough or things are good. That's what I want them to know."

A 3-star recruit and the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the country per 247Sports.com as a high school senior, Green had a big redshirt freshman season at Boise State, completing 166 of 271 passes for 2,042 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 touchdowns to become one of nine FBS quarterbacks to run and pass for 10-plus touchdowns and the only freshman to do it. He was named the Mountain West Conference freshman of the year and a College Football News Freshman All-America second-team selection.

Last year, Green started 12 of 13 games, completed 121 of 212 passes for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns and came on strong by leading the Broncos to a win over UNLV in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game.

Green described lessons under Petrino as very instructive.

"He's been tough, but you get to see the message behind it," Green said. "He just wants you to be the best player you can be. That's what I respect. He demands perfection. Because at the end of the day you know, and during the game time, you've got to be on your Ps and Qs. You've got to be on it every single day and that's what he demands, and that's what I like and respect.

"His knowledge of the game, it's crazy, you know? The amount of wisdom and knowledge he has. Just the little details, whether it's a half step or like a half bend of the knee. The big things are in the little things. That's what I love. He doesn't overlook that."