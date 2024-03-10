Razorbacks quickly replace RB coach

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks moved swiftly on Saturday to hire Kolby Smith as running backs coach to replace veteran Jimmy Smith.

Kolby Smith is a protege' of first-year University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, having played for him at Louisville (2003-06), serving as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 2012 and then serving as running backs coach on Petrino teams at Western Kentucky (2013) and Louisville (2014-18).

Jimmy Smith, who had been with Coach Sam Pittman since his original staff in 2019-2020, resigned on Friday and has reportedly accepted a position to coach the running backs at TCU with Coach Sonny Dykes and former UA offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

Jimmy Smith, 44, has been one of the most productive recruiters during the Pittman tenure, particularly at his running back spot but also securing talent from his native Georgia, such as transfer receiver Jadon Haselwood in 2022.

Kolby Smith, 39, had last been an offensive quality control coach (2020-21) and an offensive assistant (2022-23) with the Miami Dolphins. He played running back on Louisville teams that had a combined 41-9 record under Petrino. Smith rushed for 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career with the Cardinals, including 862 yards and 7 touchdowns with 5.6 yards per carry in 2006 when Louisville went 12-1, won the Big East Conference championship and downed Wake Forest 24-13 in the Orange Bowl.

A fifth-round NFL Draft choice by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007, Smith compiled 540 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in parts of three seasons before starting his coaching career at Arkansas in 2012.

Smith was running backs coach at Rutgers in 2019.