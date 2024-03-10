Refund turns into an audit in OT for Hogs

In wrapping up the regular season Saturday, the Arkansas Razorbacks played one of their best games of the season before losing 92-88 in overtime at No. 7 Alabama.

In the end, it was like putting your hand in the mailbox expecting a tax refund and pulling out a letter from the IRS about an audit.

Arkansas never trailed in regulation and led by as much as 15 points in the first half and 72-65 with 2:44 to go. But then Bama became the Crimson Tide.

At that point, they were 1 of 10 on three pointers in the second half and just 5 of 22 for the game. This is a team that averages making 37% of 30 three-point attempts per game. They are the No. 4 team in the nation on three-point attempts.

They hit three in a row in the last two minutes while holding the Hogs to a single field goal, and just like that the game was tied and headed to overtime.

Overtime is rarely kind to visiting teams, but the Razorbacks, who are hard to define, fought tooth and nail and regained the lead at the 3:55 mark on a field goal by Makhi Mitchell. But the Tide hit their lone three-pointer in overtime and never trailed again.

Arkansas did manage to tie it twice before its defense broke down on consecutive possessions by Alabama, who got two uncontested layups.

The Razorbacks got within 90-88 with 8.1 seconds to play, but Bama broke the fullcourt press and got a dunk to set the final score.

Arkansas dropped to 15-16 on the season, 6-12 in conference, and will play Vanderbilt on Wednesday night on the first night of the SEC Tournament.

Alabama moved to 21-10 and 13-5, bringing Coach Nate Oats' record there to 113-52 and 62-28 in SEC play. All that has led to talk he may be the next head coach at Michigan.

Wolverines Coach Juwan Howard is in his fifth season. In his second, he led his team to the Elite Eight followed by the Sweet 16 and then the NIT.

Going into Saturday, the Wolverines were 8-22 and 3-16 in Big Ten play, leading to speculation that the trend could lead to his termination.

Exactly how Oats' name is being mentioned is anyone's guess. He was a surprise hire when Alabama took him away from Buffalo in 2019. Buffalo is not normally a resume recommendation for the wealthy Crimson Tide.

Plus, he had that huge controversy last season when one of his players was charged with murder.

He did hold the team together and they made a run to the NCAA Sweet 16. But Saturday he got all he wanted and more from the Razorbacks, who have improved since Khalif Battle stepped up his defense and got into the starting lineup.

Battle had 22 points to lead Arkansas on Saturday, but Mitchell, Tramon Mark and Trevon Brazile all scored in double figures.

The Razorbacks shot lights out at the free throw line making 24 of 27, but they needed to because they still struggle with jump shots, especially behind the arc, where they hit just 4 of 20.

Alabama hit 17 of 25 free throws but made 9 of 30 threes.

The biggest difference-maker in overtime, though, was rebounding: Arkansas had zero and Alabama had 6. The Tide also made 7 of 9 shots in that five minute period.

It may be too late for the Big Dance, but the Razorbacks are playing better and more consistently than they did most of the season, although they had only nine assists on 30 made shots Saturday, which is lower than what they have done lately.

Still, on Wednesday at 6 p.m., they will have the chance to pay back Vanderbilt, which beat them 85-82 on Feb. 27 at Walton Arena.