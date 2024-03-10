Returning best option for Hogs

RAZORBACK REPORT By Tom Murphy

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two of the most accomplished returning University of Arkansas football players -- defensive end Landon Jackson and wide receiver Andrew Armstrong -- were among the first group of players to conduct media interviews during spring drills.

Both had the option of declaring for the NFL Draft but elected to rejoin the Razorbacks.

"It was hard, initially," Jackson said of his decision to return for his senior season. "But the more I thought on it, I knew where my head was at. Growing up from a young age, my goal was always to play SEC football."

Jackson totaled 44 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, and 2 quarterback hurries last season.

"I always grew up watching Arkansas, A&M, LSU, Bama," Jackson said. "Always wanted to play in the SEC. I just really didn't feel right going out on a 4-8 season. So that was a big decision that played with me coming back. I'm really glad I made that decision and I'm ready to keep this year going."

Armstrong, in his first year of major college football, led the Razorbacks with 56 receptions for 764 yards and 5 touchdowns last season.

"It was an easy decision," Armstrong said. "I feel like last year was just my first year in the NFL, I mean first year in the SEC. I'm trying to speak it into existence. But first year in the SEC, so I feel like I was just getting my feet wet and I'm way more confident now.

"Last year I was confident. Throughout the season I got more confident, but now I'm 100% confident. So I feel like me coming back will not only help me, but I'll help the team ... becoming a leader for the young guys like CJ [Brown]. ... But I feel like I just had to come back. It was right for me to come back."

Defensive gems

Young defensive backs Tevis Metcalf and RJ Johnson recorded interceptions during Friday's practive, but that was just the tip of the iceberg of the numerous strong plays by the defense.

Linebacker Carson Dean had a diving deflection to prevent a Luke Hasz reception downfield on a Taylen Green pass during a blitz period.

Nickel back Lorando Johnson had a near interception and breakup on a crossing route from Jacolby Criswell intended for Emmanuel Crawford

During fastball starts, Johnson broke up a Criswell pass on a crosser intended for Bryce Stephens.

Jaden Allen got his hand on a pass intended for Davion Dozier during a team period.

Metcalf broke up a corner route intended for CJ Brown.

Better Broden

During Coach Sam Pittman's preview of spring drills, he mentioned that senior receiver Tyrone Broden had made big strides over the winter after suffering a knee injury during spring last year. The 6-7, 198-pound Broden has shown it with several impressive catches through two days.

Asked about Broden on Friday, Pittman paired him with Andrew Armstrong and other wideouts in promoting their offseason strides.

"Seems like they've taken their game to a new level here," Pittman said. "Broden just needed confidence. Now he was hurt and things of that nature, and he kind of got behind a little bit on learning ... because of his injury. As you've seen, he's very talented and at this point in time, I feel really good about our receiving corps guys."

Foot traffic

Transfer tight end Andreas Paaske had an unfortunate incident recently on his scooter when he bumped into a car in a crosswalk and had his foot run over.

Offensive line signee Zuri Madison has undergone knee surgery after suffering a torn ligament while putting his foot on a curb while riding a scooter.

"Paaske got ran over by a tire yesterday and went out there and practiced today, the whole day," Pittman said. "He's tough. Guys, you're going to love this freaking kid. He's a great guy. You remember Hjalte [Froholdt]? He's kind of that same toughness.

"Scooters haven't been good to us so far. ... Called him [Paaske] last night, 'Oh, I'll be there, Coach.' I said OK. He practiced the entire day and he's something that we needed. Whether he gets whipped or whether he doesn't, he's a tough guy, got a big frame on him. He can also catch the football, but that's something that we were liking and went out and got and I'm very pleased with him, too."

'Beat ya'

Co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson shouted out some encouragement to freshman defensive back Ahkhari Johnson on Friday after Johnson did not get a jam on receiver Bryce Stephens, who beat him deep for a touchdown pass from Jacolby Criswell.

"Shoot, I could beat you if you don't touch me," Woodson hollered after exhorting Johnson to get hands on the receiver before his release.

No 2-minute

Coach Sam Pittman called the players up prior to the scheduled two-minute session on Friday.

Pittman said he was concerned about overstressing the players after receiver Jaedon Wilson suffered a hamstring injury just prior to that.

"I went four minutes over practice yesterday and I told them I'd try to buy it back and to be perfectly honest with you, once Jaedon pulled up a little bit, I was more concerned about ... because we have taken more reps than what we normally do," Pittman said of opening spring practices on back-to-back days.

"I was more concerned about pulls and things of that nature during that two-minute than I was actually running the two-minute drill. We got one in [Thursday]. I want to make sure I stayed on time with the kids. I bought the four minutes back."

4 for 4

Redshirt freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton went 4 for 4 with the second unit during fastball starts Friday.

Singleton found Isaac TeSlaa in the left flat in front of Marquise Robinson on his first snap. Singleton then connected with tight end Var'keyes Gumms over the middle, hit freshman wideout CJ Brown deep right versus Christian Ford, and wrapped up the sequence with a tight end screen left to Andreas Paaske.

Naming Nico

Defensive end Landon Jackson gave a tout to junior end Nico Davillier of Maumelle who is running on the first team opposite him.

"Since Nico first got here, we've always known he was going to eventually shine," Jackson said. "He played quite a bit this past season as a true sophomore, which is really good. This offseason, his goal is to really have a dominant season and do all he can to help the defense.

"It's really good having another dominant player on the other side of me. It reminds me a lot of last year with [Trajan Jeffcoat] on the other side of me. So, I really like playing with Nico, and I feel like he's going to constantly get better every day."

Daviilier, listed at 6-4 and 271 pounds, posted 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack last season.

Fresh DBs

Coach Sam Pittman said he thinks the coaching staff "hit" on their defensive back signees in the incoming class.

Among them are transfers Doneiko Slaughter (Tennessee), Miguel Mitchell (Florida) and Marquise Robinson (South Alabama), and freshmen Jaden Allen, Selman Bridges, Ahkari Johnson and Tevis Metcalf.

"Doneiko Slaughter's been really good," Pittman said. "He's done a nice job in his two days. Marquise Robinson has also. He's very competitive and has also done a nice job.

"Where they land on the depth chart, I don't know. But we hit on them. We've seen enough out of Miguel as well. But I think we hit on three of those. ... But I've been pleased with those guys. And to be honest with you, Jaden Allen and Selman Bridges, they've done some really nice things in team and in coverage."

Armstrong touts

Veteran Arkansas receiver Andrew Armstrong said he believes in freshman receiver CJ Brown of Bentonville.

"Speaking of CJ, first of all, he's a great receiver," Armstrong said. "He's a freshman coming in early, he's crazy. Like his releases, all those things."

"Davion [Dozier], everybody, all the young guys, they're doing their thing."

1-hand grabs

One of the best catches in the first two days of practices came from junior Bryce Stephens on an in-breaking route over the middle.

Defender TJ Metcalf had Stephens' left arm hung up in tight coverage and Stephens stuck out his right arm, made the catch on a dart from KJ Jackson, then turned up and secured the catch with his other hand.

Receiver Andrew Armstrong has made numerous tough catches, some one-handed specialties.

Tight end Luke Hasz had a one-hand grab Friday as well.

Sooner visit

The famed Sooner Schooner visited the Arkansas campus Friday as part of its tour of SEC campuses called the Schooner Road Show. The Sooner contingent on campus consisted of two horses, five traveling representatives and the mascot "Boomer." The mascots "Big Red" and "Boomer" were pictured sharing a moment on Big Red's Rooftop Club at Reynolds Razorback Stadium during the goodwill visit.

Extra points

* Though there has been no tackling without shoulder pads on, there has clearly been running lanes for the backs in fastball starts and team periods, a clear contrast to the defensive dominance in spring drills last season.

* The Razorbacks will work today with full pads for the first time in a closed practice.

* Arkansas will have workouts No. 4 and 5 of spring on Tuesday and Thursday with their annual Pro Day in between.