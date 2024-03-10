Road closures planned in Little Rock, North Little Rock

Interstate 30 construction and repairs to an Interstate 440 bridge will bring road closures this week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced.

The ongoing I-30 work will result in just one full closure, shutting down Third Street between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. A detour route will be marked by signs.

Starting Monday, construction will cause the closure of the I-30 frontage road between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock during the daytime -- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In North Little Rock, single-lane daytime closures will affect Riverfront Drive between Olive and Pine streets, southbound Cypress Street between Fifth Street and Broadway, Broadway between Magnolia and Pine streets and northbound Locust Street between Broadway and Fifth Street and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street.

Overnight closures -- single-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and double-lane closures limited to the hours of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. -- will affect I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock as well as lanes and ramps of I-30 and I-40 at the North Little Rock terminal.

Single-lane overnight closures in North Little Rock will affect southbound Cypress Street between Fifth Street and Broadway, Broadway between Magnolia and Pine streets and northbound Locust Street between Broadway and Fifth Street and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street.

Also this week, repairs to a bridge deck on I-440 between Monday night and Thursday morning will cause the closure of the inside and middle westbound lanes between Springer Boulevard -- Exit 1 -- in Little Rock and Bankhead Drive -- Exit 3 -- between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly. One lane will remain open.