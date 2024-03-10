Shiloh Museum exhibit reveals roots of CCC at Devil’s Den

Shiloh Museum shares CCC memories

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

Building Devil's Den Shiloh Museum shares CCC memories BECCA MARTIN-BROWN NWA Democrat-Gazette Unidentified Civilian Conservation Corps workers plaster a ceiling at Devil's Den State Park in the 1930s. The photo is from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's Washington County Historical Society Collection (P-2577:3:3). (Courtesy Photo/Shiloh Museum)
Building Devil's Den Shiloh Museum shares CCC memories BECCA MARTIN-BROWN NWA Democrat-Gazette Unidentified Civilian Conservation Corps workers plaster a ceiling at Devil's Den State Park in the 1930s. The photo is from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's Washington County Historical Society Collection (P-2577:3:3). (Courtesy Photo/Shiloh Museum)

"I can get a little choked up sometimes talking about the CCC," says Tim Scott, assistant superintendent of Devil's Den State Park near Winslow. "About 60 percent of the park, as it is today, was built" by the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Scott

Upcoming Events