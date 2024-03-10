The Rev. Truman Tolefree
Truman Tolefree, retired head of Little Rock Parks and Recreation, is still pastoring Bethel AME Church. He says the church is “where you really get inner peace … the inner satisfaction of serving.”
Today at 3:04 a.m.
by
Helaine Williams
The Rev. Truman Tolefree firmly believes that everything in his life has paralleled parts of the Bible. Especially as far as numbers are concerned.
Tolefree, the retired director of Little Rock Parks and Recreation, spent 40 years working in this arena.
