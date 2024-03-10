Tiny Temper keeps her cool, chases down a win in Azeri

HOT SPRINGS -- Tiny Temper wore down Misty Veil in the final 50 yards to post an upset victory in the Grade II $400,000 Azeri Stakes on Saturday at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort before an announced crowd of approximately 33,000.

Making her stakes debut, Tiny Temper overcame a sluggish start to finish a neck ahead of Misty Veil in the 1 1/16-mile race for older fillies and mares. It was another 1 1/2 lengths farther back to Bellamore in third. Shotgun Hottie, who finished fourth, was followed by 6-5 favorite Hot and Sultry, Soul of an Angel, Comparative and Saddle Up Jessie.

James Graham rode Tiny Temper for trainer Dallas Stewart and owners Mark and Nancy Stanley. Tiny Temper paid $25.60 12.20 and $7.80.

"Don't be afraid to get in there. She showed up big today," Stewart said. "We believed in her all along. It's just taken a while."

Last after a half-mile in a modest :48.21, Tiny Temper began advancing toward the leaders along the rail on the second turn. Tiny Temper split Bellamore and Misty Veil passing the eighth pole and collared the latter on the outside in the shadow of the wire.

"She didn't get away real good," Graham said. "And he [Stewart] emphasized that, the last time I rode her. Not that she doesn't stand good in there [starting gate]. It's like she falls asleep when she gets in there. Today, I tried not to let her fall asleep, but I made it worse."

The jockey said after the slow start, neither he nor his mount panicked.

"When she broke that badly, I didn't ask her," Graham said. "I just took the reins and let her point her way into the race. I don't know what the internal fractions were. Didn't feel like they were going very fast. But they were going quick enough to where I was: 'Well, this is OK. They're not running away from me; I'm not having to chase into it [the pace].'

"At the half-mile pole, I kind of tightened up on her and she leaned into the bridle. I said, 'Man, this is good. We're still going forward.' The horse that ran second [Misty Veil] jumped back across me. She was going to go around and cut back to the inside. I went around her and got an open lane, and she [Tiny Temper] ran to the wire."

A 4-year-old daughter of deceased champion Arrogate, Tiny Temper covered 1 1/16 miles over a good-rated surface in 1:45.58. Her most recent race was an allowance victory at 1 mile and 70 yards Jan. 25 at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.

The Azeri was the third victory in five lifetime starts for Tiny Temper, boosting her earnings to $354,240. The Azeri is the final major prep for Oaklawn's Grade I $1.25 million Apple Blossom Handicap at 1 1/16 miles that is scheduled for April 13.

"Hopefully, we'll get back to the Apple Blossom," Stewart said. "After she won [at Fair Grounds], I was like, 'We need to be serious about what we're doing with her quick.' Just get in some good races. This was on the [radar], for sure."