University of the Ozarks begins $27 million residence hall project in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE -- The University of the Ozarks broke ground last month on a $27 million residence hall, the largest construction project in the university's 190-year history.

"The construction of our new residence hall stands as a testament to our truly unwavering commitment to our students' success and the advancement of our institution's master plan," said Dr. Gloria Arcia, executive vice president and chief financial officer to the university.

Construction is expected to be completed before the fall 2025 semester, according to a university news release. Students will be able to live in the new building that semester. The 64,000-square-foot building is planned to hold 250 bedrooms and house first-year students only. This year's freshman class was about 250; the total student enrollment is 763.

Funding for the project comes from a $24 million bond issuance and a $3 million loan from the Pearl M. and Julia J. Harmon Foundation. Arcia said this will add to the university's debt service with a payment plan spanning 30 years. This project won't affect tuition rates or other costs for current or future students.

In 2019, the University of the Ozarks set in action a plan to renovate three of the campus' oldest residence halls -- MacLean Hall, built in 1927; Smith Hall, built in 1964; and King Hall constructed in 1971. However, the covid-19 pandemic halted these plans after renovations were completed only at MacLean Hall. After the pandemic, Arcia said the university decided it was a better use of money to build a new hall to replace Smith and King.

Students will still be able to live in the two aging halls until the new residency building is completed. The unapproved plan for the two halls after the project's completion is a dormancy period, then demolition.

Credo Design Architects has been working with the university since 2016, and this residence hall is their fourth project together. Kevin Rolling, Credo vice president for campus planning and architecture, said the building will use similar materials and architectural designs to the other campus buildings while adding a modern touch.

"The primary goal for this project," Rolling said, "was to create an inviting and engaging home-like atmosphere and create spaces for student collaboration."

Both Arcia and Rolling said this project has not had any major problems, outside the pandemic halting the initial renovation plans and global supply chain issues.

"We are dealing with construction costs, and those are related to just supply chain issues that affect the cost of materials and the shortage of construction labor, which has also increased the cost of construction," Rolling said.

Rolling and Arcia also said community is a main focus when working on the new residence hall.

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Vice President Abby Asencio said the university is an important facet of the community.

"The University of the Ozarks really invests in our community, and the new residence hall is showing a big impact not only on the university, but on the state of our community," Asencio said. "It kind of combines the university with the community and makes it more of a collective feel and has really shown growth in our community."